Post-Trade Analysis: Moody’s Corp (MCO) Climbs 1.03%, Closing at $530.24

Those aspiring to outpace the market meticulously engage in the process of selecting individual stocks. Strategic choices can be instrumental in accelerating your wealth.

After finishing at $524.82 in the prior trading day, Moody’s Corp (NYSE: MCO) closed at $530.24, up 1.03%. In other words, the price has increased by $1.03 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.61 million shares were traded. MCO stock price reached its highest trading level at $533.84 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $526.03.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of MCO by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 41.87 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 39.45. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.79 and its Current Ratio is at 1.79. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.86 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.84.

On January 05, 2026, Stifel Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Hold but kept the price unchanged to $574.

Goldman Upgraded its Neutral to Buy on December 16, 2025, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $570.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jan 02 ’26 when Fauber Robert sold 592 shares for $508.94 per share. The transaction valued at 301,292 led to the insider holds 61,082 shares of the business.

Fauber Robert sold 575 shares of MCO for $288,949 on Jan 05 ’26. The President and CEO now owns 61,082 shares after completing the transaction at $502.52 per share. On Jan 05 ’26, another insider, Fauber Robert, who serves as the Officer of the company, bought 575 shares for $502.52 each.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, MCO now has a Market Capitalization of 95103123456 and an Enterprise Value of 99945283584. As of this moment, Moody’s’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 42.63, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 32.14. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.29. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 12.61 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 23.91. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 13.324 whereas that against EBITDA is 27.925.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for MCO is 1.44, which has changed by 0.071826816 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.12692177 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, MCO has reached a high of $546.88, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $378.71. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 5.51%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 8.40%.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 786.28K shares per day over the past 3-months and 699480 shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 178.40M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 178.22M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 93.10% stake in the company. Shares short for MCO as of 1767139200 were 2138709 with a Short Ratio of 2.72, compared to 1764288000 on 2148866. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2138709 and a Short% of Float of 1.39.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, MCO’s forward annual dividend rate was 3.67, compared to 3.76 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.0069928737. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 0.8. The current Payout Ratio is 30.18% for MCO, which recently paid a dividend on 2025-11-21 with an ex-dividend date of 2025-11-21. Stock splits for the company last occurred on 2005-05-19 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

A detailed examination of Moody’s Corp (MCO) is currently in progress, with 19.0 analysts providing valuable insights into its market dynamics.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $4.25, with high estimates of $4.4 and low estimates of $4.09.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $14.91 and $14.6 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $14.73. EPS for the following year is $16.5, with 22.0 analysts recommending between $17.05 and $15.66.

Revenue Estimates

18 analysts predict $1.87B in revenue. The current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.93B to a low estimate of $1.82B. The current estimate, Moody’s Corp’s year-ago sales were $1.67BFor the next quarter, 18 analysts are estimating revenue of $2.08B. There is a high estimate of $2.15B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $2B.

A total of 19 analysts have provided revenue estimates for MCO’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $7.76B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $7.61B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $7.7B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $7.09BBased on 19 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $8.36B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $9.41B and the low estimate is $8.12B.

