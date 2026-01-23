Market Insights: Vitesse Energy Inc (VTS)’s Notable Gain of 0.10%, Closing at $19.63

Beyond market averages, investors seeking exceptional growth focus on the art of stock selection. The right picks can significantly contribute to the expansion of your wealth.

As of close of business last night, Vitesse Energy Inc’s stock clocked out at $19.63, up 0.10% from its previous closing price of $19.61. In other words, the price has increased by $0.10 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.62 million shares were traded. VTS stock price reached its highest trading level at $19.63 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $19.34.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of VTS’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 136.30 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 18.30. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.85 and its Current Ratio is at 0.85. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.18 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.18.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jan 20 ’26 when Gerrity Robert W sold 45,463 shares for $19.29 per share. The transaction valued at 877,118 led to the insider holds 408,776 shares of the business.

Gerrity Robert W sold 36,785 shares of VTS for $723,377 on Jan 21 ’26. The Chief Executive Officer now owns 371,991 shares after completing the transaction at $19.66 per share. On Jan 16 ’26, another insider, Gerrity Robert W, who serves as the Chief Executive Officer of the company, sold 31,460 shares for $19.39 each. As a result, the insider received 610,009 and left with 454,239 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, VTS now has a Market Capitalization of 759163392 and an Enterprise Value of 867590400. As of this moment, Vitesse’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 41.04, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 99.73. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.80 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.23. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 3.496 whereas that against EBITDA is 5.466.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for VTS is 0.62, which has changed by -0.25888133 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.12692177 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, VTS has reached a high of $27.17, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $18.84. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -3.83%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -12.26%.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that VTS traded 393.63K shares on average per day over the past three months and 407860 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 40.62M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 27.87M. Insiders hold about 27.93% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 47.29% stake in the company. Shares short for VTS as of 1767139200 were 4935722 with a Short Ratio of 12.54, compared to 1764288000 on 4804091. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4935722 and a Short% of Float of 15.49.