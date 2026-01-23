Closing Bell Recap: EOG Resources, Inc (EOG) Ends at $106.32, Reflecting a -1.60% Downturn

Investors on the quest for market-beating returns often employ the strategy of stock picking. Making informed choices in stocks can greatly amplify your wealth.

EOG Resources, Inc (NYSE: EOG) closed the day trading at $106.32 down -1.60% from the previous closing price of $108.05. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.60 from its previous closing price. On the day, 4.55 million shares were traded. EOG stock price reached its highest trading level at $107.81 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $105.27.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of EOG, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 16.34 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 14.88. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.43 and its Current Ratio is at 1.62. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.27 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.25.

On September 26, 2025, Scotiabank Downgraded its rating to Sector Perform which previously was Sector Outperform but kept the price unchanged to $130.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 31 ’25 when Leitzell Jeffrey R. sold 2,000 shares for $105.68 per share. The transaction valued at 211,360 led to the insider holds 54,979 shares of the business.

Leitzell Jeffrey R. bought 2,000 shares of EOG for $211,360 on Dec 31 ’25. On May 07 ’25, another insider, Leitzell Jeffrey R., who serves as the EVP & COO of the company, bought 4 shares for $107.97 each. As a result, the insider paid 432 and bolstered with 56,973 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, EOG now has a Market Capitalization of 58050019328 and an Enterprise Value of 62286069760. As of this moment, EOG’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 10.59, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 11.03. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 26.26. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.55 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.91. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.749 whereas that against EBITDA is 5.296.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for EOG is 0.49, which has changed by -0.18032163 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.12692177 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, EOG has reached a high of $136.20, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $101.59. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -0.63%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -5.88%.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, EOG traded about 3.94M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, EOG traded about 4290000 shares per day. A total of 543.79M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 541.28M. Insiders hold about 0.24% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 94.53% stake in the company. Shares short for EOG as of 1767139200 were 14585219 with a Short Ratio of 3.70, compared to 1764288000 on 13866233. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 14585219 and a Short% of Float of 2.69.

Dividends & Splits

EOG’s forward annual dividend rate is 3.99, up from 3.945 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.036510874. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.58. The current Payout Ratio is 32.92% for EOG, which recently paid a dividend on 2026-01-16 with an ex-dividend date of 2026-01-16. Stock splits for the company last occurred on 2014-04-01 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The market rating of EOG Resources, Inc (EOG) is currently shaped by the ongoing analysis conducted by 28.0 analysts closely monitoring its performance.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $2.33, with high estimates of $3.41 and low estimates of $1.65.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $10.94 and $9.89 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $10.16. EPS for the following year is $9.82, with 30.0 analysts recommending between $14.05 and $7.19.

Revenue Estimates

10 analysts predict $5.41B in revenue. The current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $6.24B to a low estimate of $4.4B. The current estimate, EOG Resources, Inc’s year-ago sales were $5.58BFor the next quarter, 10 analysts are estimating revenue of $5.53B. There is a high estimate of $6.35B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $4.46B.

A total of 10 analysts have provided revenue estimates for EOG’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $23.24B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $21.39B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $22.41B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $23.7BBased on 10 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $22.89B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $26.68B and the low estimate is $18.84B.