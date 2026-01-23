Analyzing Ratios: Amdocs Ltd (DOX)’s Financial Story Unveiled

For those desiring to outshine the market, the strategic selection of individual stocks is paramount. Well-chosen stocks have the potential to substantially boost your wealth.

The price of Amdocs Ltd (NASDAQ: DOX) closed at $83.15 in the last session, up 0.37% from day before closing price of $82.84. In other words, the price has increased by $0.37 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.81 million shares were traded. DOX stock price reached its highest trading level at $83.9899 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $82.71.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at DOX’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 27.62 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 13.91. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.17 and its Current Ratio is at 1.17. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.24 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.23.

On October 02, 2024, Stifel started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $100.Stifel initiated its Buy rating on October 02, 2024, with a $100 target price.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 02 ’25 when Raheja Rajat bought 2,285 shares for $85.50 per share.

Smith Matthew E. bought 525 shares of DOX for $46,063 on Feb 28 ’25.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, DOX now has a Market Capitalization of 9145834496 and an Enterprise Value of 9518633984. As of this moment, Amdocs’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 16.45, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 10.31. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.18. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.98 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.63. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.1 whereas that against EBITDA is 9.446.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for DOX is 0.41, which has changed by -0.02861166 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.12692177 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, DOX has reached a high of $95.41, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $74.32. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 4.47%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -2.41%.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, DOX traded on average about 1.10M shares per day over the past 3-months and 963790 shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 108.45M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 107.18M. Insiders hold about 0.72% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 104.08% stake in the company. Shares short for DOX as of 1767139200 were 4736929 with a Short Ratio of 4.29, compared to 1764288000 on 4648200. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4736929 and a Short% of Float of 5.37.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for DOX is 2.11, which was 2.06 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.024867214. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.98.

Earnings Estimates

Amdocs Ltd (DOX) is presently subject to a detailed evaluation by 4.0 analysts, each offering their unique perspectives on its market standing.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.81, with high estimates of $1.83 and low estimates of $1.79.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $7.53 and $7.4 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $7.45. EPS for the following year is $8.07, with 4.0 analysts recommending between $8.23 and $7.97.

Revenue Estimates

According to 4 analysts,. The current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $1.15B. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.16B to a low estimate of $1.15B. The current estimate, Amdocs Ltd’s year-ago sales were $1.11BFor the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.16B. There is a high estimate of $1.17B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.16B.

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for DOX’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $4.7B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $4.64B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $4.68B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $4.53BBased on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $4.86B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $4.91B and the low estimate is $4.75B.