Metric Analysis: Cheesecake Factory Inc (CAKE)’s Key Ratios in the Limelight

In the journey to outperform the market, investors delve into the art of stock selection. Choosing the right stocks can be a powerful driver for wealth accumulation.

In the latest session, Cheesecake Factory Inc (NASDAQ: CAKE) closed at $58.9 down -1.55% from its previous closing price of $59.83. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.55 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1.02 million shares were traded. CAKE stock price reached its highest trading level at $61.575 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $58.51.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Cheesecake Factory Inc’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 15.45 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 18.41. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.47 and its Current Ratio is at 0.55. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 5.03 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 4.48.

On October 28, 2025, Mizuho started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $70.

Oppenheimer reiterated its Outperform rating for the stock on July 11, 2025, while the target price for the stock was revised from $65 to $75.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 14 ’25 when Gordon David M sold 43,335 shares for $63.06 per share. The transaction valued at 2,732,839 led to the insider holds 24,532 shares of the business.

David M Gordon bought 43,335 shares of CAKE for $2,807,241 on Aug 14 ’25. On Jul 31 ’25, another insider, CAPPELLO ALEXANDER L, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 12,388 shares for $65.88 each. As a result, the insider received 816,121 and left with 6,806 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, CAKE now has a Market Capitalization of 2935675392 and an Enterprise Value of 4531828224. As of this moment, Cheesecake’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 17.89, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 14.69. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.65. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.79 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 6.90. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.221 whereas that against EBITDA is 13.95.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for CAKE is 1.00, which has changed by 0.16242468 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.12692177 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, CAKE has reached a high of $69.70, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $42.69. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 15.90%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 6.69%.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, CAKE has traded an average of 1.33M shares per day and 1420590 over the past ten days. A total of 49.82M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 45.93M. Insiders hold about 7.84% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 114.03% stake in the company. Shares short for CAKE as of 1767139200 were 7961649 with a Short Ratio of 5.98, compared to 1764288000 on 8646218. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 7961649 and a Short% of Float of 24.01.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for CAKE is 1.08, from 1.08 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.018051146. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.55. The current Payout Ratio is 33.74% for CAKE, which recently paid a dividend on 2025-11-10 with an ex-dividend date of 2025-11-11. Stock splits for the company last occurred on 2004-12-09 when the company split stock in a 3:2 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The performance of Cheesecake Factory Inc (CAKE) in the stock market is under the watchful eye of 19.0 analysts actively contributing to its current rating.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.02, with high estimates of $1.11 and low estimates of $0.92.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $3.82 and $3.68 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $3.75. EPS for the following year is $4.01, with 21.0 analysts recommending between $4.15 and $3.7.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 18 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $949.38M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $957M to a low estimate of $940.8M. The current estimate, Cheesecake Factory Inc’s year-ago sales were $920.96MFor the next quarter, 18 analysts are estimating revenue of $966.97M. There is a high estimate of $978.1M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $956.98M.

A total of 19 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CAKE’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $3.75B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $3.73B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $3.74B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $3.58BBased on 19 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $3.91B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $3.94B and the low estimate is $3.89B.