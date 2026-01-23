Ratios Revealed: Decoding Nauticus Robotics Inc (KITT)’s Financial Health

Beyond market trends, investors keen on maximizing returns delve into the world of stock picking. The right selections can be instrumental in catapulting your wealth.

The closing price of Nauticus Robotics Inc (NASDAQ: KITT) was $0.97 for the day, up 6.51% from the previous closing price of $0.91. In other words, the price has increased by $6.51 from its previous closing price. On the day, 4.54 million shares were traded. KITT stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.03 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.921.

Ratios:

Our analysis of KITT’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.19 and its Current Ratio is at 0.21.

On October 06, 2022, ROTH Capital started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $10.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 03 ’25 when TRANSOCEAN INTERNATIONAL Ltd sold 2,021,920 shares for $1.02 per share. The transaction valued at 2,062,358 led to the insider holds 6,421 shares of the business.

TRANSOCEAN INTERNATIONAL Ltd sold 61,351 shares of KITT for $49,694 on Dec 01 ’25. The Former 10% Owner now owns 2,061,180 shares after completing the transaction at $0.81 per share. On Nov 28 ’25, another insider, TRANSOCEAN INTERNATIONAL Ltd, who serves as the Former 10% Owner of the company, sold 28,185 shares for $0.90 each. As a result, the insider received 25,366 and left with 2,122,531 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, KITT now has a Market Capitalization of 5530309 and an Enterprise Value of 38720772. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 5.80. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 8.258 whereas that against EBITDA is -1.76.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for KITT is -0.18, which has changed by -0.9489338 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.12692177 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, KITT has reached a high of $21.60, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.69. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -2.28%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -81.93%.

Shares Statistics:

KITT traded an average of 9.34M shares per day over the past three months and 4074820 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 28.06M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 27.41M. Insiders hold about 2.31% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 0.97% stake in the company. Shares short for KITT as of 1767139200 were 1836089 with a Short Ratio of 0.20, compared to 1764288000 on 538274. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1836089 and a Short% of Float of 14.220000999999998.