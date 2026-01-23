Balance Sheet Dive: Beam Global (BEEM)’s Debt-to-Equity and Long-Term Debt/Eq Ratios

The pursuit of market outperformance leads investors to the practice of hand-picking stocks. Skillful choices can be a catalyst for significant wealth enhancement.

After finishing at $1.88 in the prior trading day, Beam Global (NASDAQ: BEEM) closed at $1.85, down -1.60%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.60 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.88 million shares were traded. BEEM stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.91 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.82.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of BEEM by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.86 and its Current Ratio is at 1.98. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.06 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.03.

On February 13, 2023, Northland Capital started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $25.

H.C. Wainwright Upgraded its Neutral to Buy on November 14, 2022, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $30.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 10 ’25 when Syllantavos George sold 10,000 shares for $2.43 per share. The transaction valued at 24,300 led to the insider holds 51,206 shares of the business.

Syllantavos George sold 9,811 shares of BEEM for $23,546 on Sep 12 ’25. The Director now owns 40,506 shares after completing the transaction at $2.40 per share. On Sep 11 ’25, another insider, Syllantavos George, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 889 shares for $2.45 each. As a result, the insider received 2,178 and left with 50,317 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, BEEM now has a Market Capitalization of 35204292 and an Enterprise Value of 33413290. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.27 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.30. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.208 whereas that against EBITDA is -2.105.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for BEEM is 1.24, which has changed by -0.33096087 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.12692177 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, BEEM has reached a high of $4.04, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.33. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 4.41%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -11.41%.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 1.39M shares per day over the past 3-months and 6723190 shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 18.66M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 17.34M. Insiders hold about 8.90% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 15.00% stake in the company. Shares short for BEEM as of 1767139200 were 1090427 with a Short Ratio of 0.79, compared to 1764288000 on 1237713. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1090427 and a Short% of Float of 5.9799999999999995.

Earnings Estimates

. The current rating of Beam Global (BEEM) is the result of assessments by 5.0 analysts actively engaged in evaluating its market dynamics.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.17, with high estimates of -$0.13 and low estimates of -$0.21.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.14 and -$1.81 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.6. EPS for the following year is -$0.54, with 5.0 analysts recommending between -$0.12 and -$0.75.

Revenue Estimates

1 analysts predict $8.5M in revenue. The current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $8.5M to a low estimate of $8.5M. The current estimate, Beam Global’s year-ago sales were $8.48MFor the next quarter, 1 analysts are estimating revenue of $7.76M. There is a high estimate of $8.03M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $7.5M.

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for BEEM’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $27.7M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $27.7M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $27.7M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $49.34MBased on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $37.35M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $44.6M and the low estimate is $34.3M.

