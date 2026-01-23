Balance Sheet Dive: Beam Global (BEEM)’s Debt-to-Equity and Long-Term Debt/Eq Ratios

The pursuit of market outperformance leads investors to the practice of hand-picking stocks. Skillful choices can be a catalyst for significant wealth enhancement.

After finishing at $1.88 in the prior trading day, Beam Global (NASDAQ: BEEM) closed at $1.85, down -1.60%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.60 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.88 million shares were traded. BEEM stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.91 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.82.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of BEEM by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.86 and its Current Ratio is at 1.98. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.06 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.03.

On February 13, 2023, Northland Capital started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $25.

H.C. Wainwright Upgraded its Neutral to Buy on November 14, 2022, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $30.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 10 ’25 when Syllantavos George sold 10,000 shares for $2.43 per share. The transaction valued at 24,300 led to the insider holds 51,206 shares of the business.

Syllantavos George sold 9,811 shares of BEEM for $23,546 on Sep 12 ’25. The Director now owns 40,506 shares after completing the transaction at $2.40 per share. On Sep 11 ’25, another insider, Syllantavos George, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 889 shares for $2.45 each. As a result, the insider received 2,178 and left with 50,317 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, BEEM now has a Market Capitalization of 35204292 and an Enterprise Value of 33413290. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.27 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.30. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.208 whereas that against EBITDA is -2.105.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for BEEM is 1.24, which has changed by -0.33096087 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.12692177 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, BEEM has reached a high of $4.04, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.33. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 4.41%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -11.41%.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 1.39M shares per day over the past 3-months and 6723190 shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 18.66M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 17.34M. Insiders hold about 8.90% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 15.00% stake in the company. Shares short for BEEM as of 1767139200 were 1090427 with a Short Ratio of 0.79, compared to 1764288000 on 1237713. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1090427 and a Short% of Float of 5.9799999999999995.

Earnings Estimates

The current rating of Beam Global (BEEM) is the result of assessments by 5.0 analysts actively engaged in evaluating its market dynamics.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.17, with high estimates of -$0.13 and low estimates of -$0.21.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.14 and -$1.81 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.6. EPS for the following year is -$0.54, with 5.0 analysts recommending between -$0.12 and -$0.75.

Revenue Estimates

1 analysts predict $8.5M in revenue. The current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $8.5M to a low estimate of $8.5M. The current estimate, Beam Global’s year-ago sales were $8.48MFor the next quarter, 1 analysts are estimating revenue of $7.76M. There is a high estimate of $8.03M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $7.5M.

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for BEEM’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $27.7M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $27.7M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $27.7M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $49.34MBased on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $37.35M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $44.6M and the low estimate is $34.3M.