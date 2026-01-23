Quarterly Metrics: Quick and Current Ratios for Autoliv Inc (ALV)

Investors with the goal of beating the broader market often turn to stock selection. Strategic choices in individual stocks can have a profound impact on your wealth.

As of close of business last night, Autoliv Inc’s stock clocked out at $125.75, down -0.97% from its previous closing price of $126.98. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.97 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.66 million shares were traded. ALV stock price reached its highest trading level at $128.49 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $125.34.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of ALV’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 42.46 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 16.76. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.70 and its Current Ratio is at 0.95. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.86 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.59.

UBS Downgraded its Buy to Neutral on October 07, 2025, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $124.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 11 ’25 when Carlson Jan sold 1,555 shares for $108.32 per share. The transaction valued at 168,438 led to the insider holds 77,493 shares of the business.

JAN CARLSON bought 1,555 shares of ALV for $167,831 on Jun 11 ’25. On May 12 ’25, another insider, Nellis Anthony J, who serves as the EVP Legal and General Counsel of the company, sold 645 shares for $101.35 each. As a result, the insider received 65,371 and left with 7,492 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ALV now has a Market Capitalization of 9658507264 and an Enterprise Value of 11527642112. As of this moment, Autoliv’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 12.99, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 11.40. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.76. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.90 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.75. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.086 whereas that against EBITDA is 7.654.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for ALV is 1.32, which has changed by 0.2364167 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.12692177 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, ALV has reached a high of $130.14, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $75.49. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 3.89%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 10.39%.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that ALV traded 581.09K shares on average per day over the past three months and 730830 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 75.97M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 75.71M. Insiders hold about 0.33% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 63.23% stake in the company. Shares short for ALV as of 1767139200 were 3429351 with a Short Ratio of 5.90, compared to 1764288000 on 2588557. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3429351 and a Short% of Float of 5.1599998000000005.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 2.95, ALV has a forward annual dividend rate of 3.12. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.023232006. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.48. The current Payout Ratio is 34.10% for ALV, which recently paid a dividend on 2025-09-05 with an ex-dividend date of 2025-11-21. Stock splits for the company last occurred on 2018-07-02 when the company split stock in a 1388:1000 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The stock of Autoliv Inc (ALV) is currently being evaluated by 11.0 analysts who are actively contributing to its market rating.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $2.36, with high estimates of $2.59 and low estimates of $2.2.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $9.73 and $9.43 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $9.58. EPS for the following year is $11.01, with 16.0 analysts recommending between $11.7 and $10.4.

Revenue Estimates

In. The current quarter, 12 analysts expect revenue to total $2.77B. It ranges from a high estimate of $2.84B to a low estimate of $2.7B. The current estimate, Autoliv Inc’s year-ago sales were $2.62BFor the next quarter, 12 analysts are estimating revenue of $2.7B. There is a high estimate of $2.72B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $2.67B.

A total of 19 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ALV’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $10.85B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $10.69B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $10.77B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $10.39BBased on 19 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $11.17B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $11.39B and the low estimate is $11.02B.