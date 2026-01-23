Financial Health Report: Synaptics Inc (SYNA)’s Ratios Tell a Tale

Those aiming for above-average market returns often engage in the meticulous process of stock picking. Choosing the right stocks can make a substantial difference in your wealth.

Synaptics Inc (NASDAQ: SYNA) closed the day trading at $87.76 down -1.48% from the previous closing price of $89.08. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.48 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.74 million shares were traded. SYNA stock price reached its highest trading level at $91.35 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $87.53.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of SYNA, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 7.44 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 22.12. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.31 and its Current Ratio is at 2.86. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.63 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.62.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In the most recent recommendation for this company, Wells Fargo on December 19, 2025, initiated with a Overweight rating and assigned the stock a target price of $95.

On December 02, 2025, Northland Capital started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $85.

TD Cowen reiterated its Buy rating for the stock on November 07, 2025, while the target price for the stock was revised from $80 to $90.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jan 20 ’26 when Patel Rahul G. sold 2,281 shares for $87.21 per share. The transaction valued at 198,925 led to the insider holds 113,601 shares of the business.

Patel Rahul G. sold 2,282 shares of SYNA for $193,970 on Jan 06 ’26. The insiders below now owns 115,882 shares after completing the transaction at $85.00 per share. On Jan 06 ’26, another insider, RAHUL PATEL, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 4,563 shares for $79.16 each.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, SYNA now has a Market Capitalization of 3427046912 and an Enterprise Value of 3842068736. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.85. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.09 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.45. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 3.464 whereas that against EBITDA is 45.685.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for SYNA is 1.71, which has changed by 0.06861806 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.12692177 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, SYNA has reached a high of $94.59, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $41.80. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 16.85%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 30.37%.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, SYNA traded about 550.80K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, SYNA traded about 913430 shares per day. A total of 39.10M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 37.88M. Insiders hold about 2.84% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 97.69% stake in the company. Shares short for SYNA as of 1767139200 were 3380505 with a Short Ratio of 6.14, compared to 1764288000 on 3240545. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3380505 and a Short% of Float of 14.729999.

Earnings Estimates

. The current market rating for Synaptics Inc (SYNA) reflects the collective analysis of 13.0 analysts closely monitoring its performance.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.98, with high estimates of $1.04 and low estimates of $0.92.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $4.46 and $4.12 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $4.35. EPS for the following year is $5.25, with 12.0 analysts recommending between $5.75 and $4.72.

Revenue Estimates

12 analysts predict $300.31M in revenue. The current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $303.2M to a low estimate of $299.5M. The current estimate, Synaptics Inc’s year-ago sales were $267.2MFor the next quarter, 12 analysts are estimating revenue of $285.71M. There is a high estimate of $292M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $280M.

A total of 12 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SYNA’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.2B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.16B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.18B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.07BBased on 11 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.31B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.36B and the low estimate is $1.27B.