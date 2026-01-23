Ratios Uncovered: Breaking Down Equinor ASA ADR (EQNR)’s Trailing Twelve Months Metrics

Seeking to outpace the market, investors engage in the art of selecting individual stocks. The right picks can play a pivotal role in boosting your wealth.

The price of Equinor ASA ADR (NYSE: EQNR) closed at $24.68 in the last session, down -3.86% from day before closing price of $25.67. In other words, the price has decreased by -$3.86 from its previous closing price. On the day, 5.63 million shares were traded. EQNR stock price reached its highest trading level at $25.02 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $24.465.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at EQNR’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 2.79 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 9.16. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.12 and its Current Ratio is at 1.23. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.76 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.62.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, EQNR now has a Market Capitalization of 61616963584 and an Enterprise Value of 70997360640. As of this moment, Equinor’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 11.72, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 9.53. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.59 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.52. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.663 whereas that against EBITDA is 1.918.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for EQNR is 0.35, which has changed by 0.077213645 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.12692177 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, EQNR has reached a high of $28.26, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $21.41. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 4.80%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.75%.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, EQNR traded on average about 4.09M shares per day over the past 3-months and 6077030 shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 2.53B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 2.53B. Insiders hold about 0.00% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 2.91% stake in the company. Shares short for EQNR as of 1767139200 were 30357850 with a Short Ratio of 7.43, compared to 1764288000 on 30816399. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 30357850 and a Short% of Float of 4.82.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for EQNR is 1.46, which was 1.48 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.05765485. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 3.63.

Earnings Estimates

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.98 and $2.06 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.58. EPS for the following year is $3.02, with 1.0 analysts recommending between $3.02 and $3.02.

Revenue Estimates

According to 8 analysts,. The current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $21.36B. It ranges from a high estimate of $25.93B to a low estimate of $15.6B. The current estimate, Equinor ASA ADR’s year-ago sales were $27.65BFor the next quarter, 8 analysts are estimating revenue of $21.07B. There is a high estimate of $24.29B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $17B.

A total of 13 analysts have provided revenue estimates for EQNR’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $107.25B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $91.6B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $102.53B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $103.77BBased on 12 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $95.83B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $109.03B and the low estimate is $82.48B.

