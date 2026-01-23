Financial Fitness Check: Examining Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc (WH)’s Key Ratios

Beyond market averages, investors looking for exceptional returns turn to stock picking. Skillful choices in individual stocks have the power to substantially increase your wealth.

In the latest session, Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE: WH) closed at $78.22 down -1.70% from its previous closing price of $79.57. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.70 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1.68 million shares were traded. WH stock price reached its highest trading level at $81.19 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $77.925.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 84.42 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 20.10. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.16 and its Current Ratio is at 1.16. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 4.51 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 4.43.

On December 15, 2025, Goldman Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Buy but kept the price unchanged to $76.

On December 03, 2025, Mizuho started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $71.Mizuho initiated its Neutral rating on December 03, 2025, with a $71 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jan 15 ’26 when Ballotti Geoffrey A sold 55,124 shares for $79.27 per share. The transaction valued at 4,369,825 led to the insider holds 490,028 shares of the business.

Ballotti Geoffrey A bought 55,124 shares of WH for $4,369,824 on Jan 15 ’26. On Dec 09 ’25, another insider, Strickland Scott R., who serves as the Chief Commercial Officer of the company, sold 28,134 shares for $71.11 each. As a result, the insider received 2,000,609 and left with 40,363 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, WH now has a Market Capitalization of 5972585984 and an Enterprise Value of 8476673024. As of this moment, Wyndham’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 18.01, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 15.53. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.69. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.12 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 10.20. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 5.903 whereas that against EBITDA is 13.716.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for WH is 0.77, which has changed by -0.24088913 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.12692177 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, WH has reached a high of $113.07, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $69.21. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 3.41%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -3.91%.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, WH has traded an average of 1.27M shares per day and 1096970 over the past ten days. A total of 76.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 73.85M. Insiders hold about 2.25% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 105.85% stake in the company. Shares short for WH as of 1767139200 were 6599528 with a Short Ratio of 5.18, compared to 1764288000 on 5797920. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 6599528 and a Short% of Float of 11.63.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for WH is 1.64, from 1.61 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.020233756. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.56.

Earnings Estimates

The dynamic stock of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc (WH) is currently attracting attention from 14.0 analysts actively involved in rating its market status.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.94, with high estimates of $1.07 and low estimates of $0.81.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $4.62 and $4.44 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $4.55. EPS for the following year is $5.05, with 17.0 analysts recommending between $5.62 and $4.74.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 11 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $337.63M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $351M to a low estimate of $330.5M. The current estimate, Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc’s year-ago sales were $341MFor the next quarter, 11 analysts are estimating revenue of $326.64M. There is a high estimate of $334M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $314M.

A total of 15 analysts have provided revenue estimates for WH’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.45B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.43B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.43B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.41BBased on 15 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.52B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.55B and the low estimate is $1.48B.