Financial Metrics Exploration: Understanding Quantum Computing Inc (QUBT) Through Ratios

In the quest to outshine the broader market, stock pickers diligently seek out stocks with the potential for superior performance. Making the right choices can significantly elevate your wealth.

The closing price of Quantum Computing Inc (NASDAQ: QUBT) was $12.0 for the day, up 3.09% from the previous closing price of $11.64. In other words, the price has increased by $3.09 from its previous closing price. On the day, 18.25 million shares were traded. QUBT stock price reached its highest trading level at $12.485 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $11.7.

Ratios:

Our analysis of QUBT’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 154.61 and its Current Ratio is at 154.87. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In the most recent recommendation for this company, Rosenblatt on January 15, 2026, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $22.

On December 17, 2025, Wedbush started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $12.

On September 18, 2025, Lake Street started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $24.Lake Street initiated its Buy rating on September 18, 2025, with a $24 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jan 07 ’26 when Begliarbekov Milan sold 2,860 shares for $11.85 per share. The transaction valued at 33,891 led to the insider holds 24,240 shares of the business.

FAGENSON ROBERT B sold 35,000 shares of QUBT for $543,053 on Sep 10 ’25. The Director now owns 50,000 shares after completing the transaction at $15.52 per share. On Sep 11 ’25, another insider, FAGENSON ROBERT B, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 30,000 shares for $15.63 each. As a result, the insider received 468,882 and left with 20,000 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, QUBT now has a Market Capitalization of 2689479680 and an Enterprise Value of 2136491648. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4889.96 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.55. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 3912.988 whereas that against EBITDA is -63.812.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for QUBT is 3.44, which has changed by 0.06495881 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.12692177 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, QUBT has reached a high of $25.84, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $4.37. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 3.31%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -15.18%.

Shares Statistics:

QUBT traded an average of 24.70M shares per day over the past three months and 18791410 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 224.12M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 198.53M. Insiders hold about 11.42% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 41.16% stake in the company. Shares short for QUBT as of 1767139200 were 48629838 with a Short Ratio of 1.97, compared to 1764288000 on 45022214. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 48629838 and a Short% of Float of 24.370001.

Earnings Estimates

Investors are keenly observing as 2.0 analysts analyze and rate. The current performance of Quantum Computing Inc (QUBT) in the stock market.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.04, with high estimates of -$0.04 and low estimates of -$0.04.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.16 and -$0.19 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.17. EPS for the following year is -$0.17, with 2.0 analysts recommending between -$0.16 and -$0.18.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in. The current quarter, according to 4 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $480k to a low estimate of $170k. The current estimate, Quantum Computing Inc’s year-ago sales were $62kFor the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $398.75k. There is a high estimate of $600k for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $295k.

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for QUBT’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $964k, while the lowest revenue estimate was $654k, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $804.5k. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $373kBased on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.79M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $4.88M and the low estimate is $1.5M.