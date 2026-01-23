Ratio Review: Analyzing FS KKR Capital Corp (FSK)’s Price-to-Cash and Price-to-Free Cash Flow

The pursuit of outperformance leads many investors to carefully choose individual stocks. Picking the right ones can be a game-changer for growing your wealth.

In other words, the price has increased by $0.00 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1.45 million shares were traded. FSK stock price reached its highest trading level at $14.57 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $14.42.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of FSK by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 26.13 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 5.04. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.15 and its Current Ratio is at 1.15. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.19 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.19.

Wells Fargo Downgraded its Equal Weight to Underweight on March 17, 2025, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $21 to $19.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 05 ’25 when Hopkins Jerel A bought 450 shares for $15.49 per share. The transaction valued at 6,973 led to the insider holds 10,149 shares of the business.

Forman Michael C. bought 10,000 shares of FSK for $155,000 on Nov 11 ’25. The Chief Executive Officer now owns 24,220 shares after completing the transaction at $15.50 per share. On Nov 07 ’25, another insider, Pietrzak Daniel, who serves as the President and CIO of the company, bought 10,000 shares for $15.15 each. As a result, the insider paid 151,500 and bolstered with 59,800 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, FSK now has a Market Capitalization of 4049760512 and an Enterprise Value of 11213760512. As of this moment, FS’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 14.89, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 6.93. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.29 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.66. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 7.106.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for FSK is 0.89, which has changed by -0.36158943 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.12692177 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, FSK has reached a high of $23.86, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $13.99. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -4.15%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -18.45%.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 2.53M shares per day over the past 3-months and 2031480 shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 280.07M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 279.32M. Insiders hold about 0.27% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 30.44% stake in the company. Shares short for FSK as of 1767139200 were 4649320 with a Short Ratio of 1.84, compared to 1764288000 on 4377811. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4649320 and a Short% of Float of 1.66.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, FSK’s forward annual dividend rate was 2.56, compared to 2.61 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.1770401. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 13.36. The current Payout Ratio is 134.05% for FSK, which recently paid a dividend on 2025-12-03 with an ex-dividend date of 2025-12-03. Stock splits for the company last occurred on 2020-06-16 when the company split stock in a 1:4 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The market rating for FS KKR Capital Corp (FSK) is a result of the insights provided by 11.0 analysts actively involved in the assessment.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.55, with high estimates of $0.57 and low estimates of $0.51.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.41 and $2.31 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.37. EPS for the following year is $2.09, with 11.0 analysts recommending between $2.2 and $1.92.

Revenue Estimates

11 analysts predict $361.59M in revenue. The current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $374M to a low estimate of $355.3M. The current estimate, FS KKR Capital Corp’s year-ago sales were $407MFor the next quarter, 11 analysts are estimating revenue of $350.46M. There is a high estimate of $369M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $333.1M.

A total of 11 analysts have provided revenue estimates for FSK’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.54B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.52B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.53B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.72BBased on 11 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.38B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.46B and the low estimate is $1.29B.

