Champion Homes Inc (SKY)’s Market Momentum: Closing Strong at 93.53, Down -2.06

For those aiming to surpass market returns, the art of stock picking is crucial. Making wise choices in stocks can greatly enhance your overall wealth.

As of close of business last night, Champion Homes Inc’s stock clocked out at $93.53, down -2.06% from its previous closing price of $95.5. In other words, the price has decreased by -$2.06 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.63 million shares were traded. SKY stock price reached its highest trading level at $97.295 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $93.34.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of SKY’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 8.44 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 25.73. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.77 and its Current Ratio is at 2.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.08 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.02.

On November 06, 2025, RBC Capital Mkts Upgraded its rating to Outperform which previously was Sector Perform but kept the price unchanged to $91.

Wedbush Downgraded its Outperform to Neutral on December 18, 2023, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $72.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 12 ’25 when Burkhardt Timothy A. sold 12,183 shares for $87.41 per share. The transaction valued at 1,064,873 led to the insider holds 33,230 shares of the business.

KIMMELL JOSEPH A. sold 1,800 shares of SKY for $159,030 on Dec 11 ’25. The EVP, Operations now owns 54,177 shares after completing the transaction at $88.35 per share. On Dec 12 ’25, another insider, Burkhardt Timothy A., who serves as the Officer of the company, bought 12,183 shares for $87.41 each.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, SKY now has a Market Capitalization of 5286140416 and an Enterprise Value of 4728657408. As of this moment, Champion’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 24.34, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 24.17. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 3.38. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.99 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.30. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.802 whereas that against EBITDA is 14.673.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for SKY is 1.09, which has changed by 0.074119925 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.12692177 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, SKY has reached a high of $110.00, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $59.44. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 8.20%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 22.11%.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that SKY traded 708.19K shares on average per day over the past three months and 796040 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 55.84M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 55.53M. Insiders hold about 2.00% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 110.52% stake in the company. Shares short for SKY as of 1767139200 were 3788529 with a Short Ratio of 5.35, compared to 1764288000 on 4450372. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3788529 and a Short% of Float of 9.35.

Earnings Estimates

Currently, 5.0 analysts are dedicated to thoroughly evaluating and rating the performance of Champion Homes Inc (SKY) in the stock market.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.67, with high estimates of $0.69 and low estimates of $0.63.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $3.83 and $3.64 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $3.71. EPS for the following year is $3.87, with 5.0 analysts recommending between $4.2 and $3.55.

Revenue Estimates

In. The current quarter, 4 analysts expect revenue to total $649.4M. It ranges from a high estimate of $655.8M to a low estimate of $644.4M. The current estimate, Champion Homes Inc’s year-ago sales were $644.92MFor the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $616.2M. There is a high estimate of $630.2M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $604.5M.

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SKY’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.66B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.64B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.65B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.48BBased on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.77B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.89B and the low estimate is $2.7B.