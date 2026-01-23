Trading Day Triumph: Americold Realty Trust Inc (COLD) Ends at $12.97, a -1.59 Surge/Plunge

Investors seeking to outperform the market often focus on hand-picking stocks. Selecting the right ones has proven to be a key factor in boosting wealth.

Americold Realty Trust Inc (NYSE: COLD) closed the day trading at $12.97 down -1.59% from the previous closing price of $13.18. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.59 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3.97 million shares were traded. COLD stock price reached its highest trading level at $13.335 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $12.825.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of COLD, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 110.81 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 9.42. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.71 and its Current Ratio is at 0.71. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.41 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.10.

On November 07, 2025, RBC Capital Mkts Downgraded its rating to Sector Perform which previously was Outperform but kept the price unchanged to $13.

Evercore ISI Downgraded its Outperform to In-line on November 07, 2025, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $13.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jul 02 ’25 when Harris Robert E. bought 451 shares for $16.69 per share.

Chappelle George F. Jr. bought 110,000 shares of COLD for $1,978,570 on May 12 ’25. The Chief Executive Officer now owns 110,000 shares after completing the transaction at $17.99 per share. On May 12 ’25, another insider, Wells Jay, who serves as the EVP & CFO of the company, bought 10,000 shares for $17.91 each. As a result, the insider paid 179,120 and bolstered with 10,000 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, COLD now has a Market Capitalization of 3706691584 and an Enterprise Value of 7988663808. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.42 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.22. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 3.064 whereas that against EBITDA is 14.621.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for COLD is 0.91, which has changed by -0.39206642 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.12692177 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, COLD has reached a high of $23.52, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $10.10. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 7.84%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -12.50%.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, COLD traded about 6.38M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, COLD traded about 4180520 shares per day. A total of 284.85M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 284.63M. Insiders hold about 0.08% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 108.61% stake in the company. Shares short for COLD as of 1767139200 were 29318627 with a Short Ratio of 4.60, compared to 1764288000 on 24143883. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 29318627 and a Short% of Float of 13.420000000000002.

Dividends & Splits

COLD’s forward annual dividend rate is 0.92, up from 0.91 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.06904401. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 3.55.

Earnings Estimates

The stock of Americold Realty Trust Inc (COLD) is currently in the spotlight, with 1.0 analysts actively rating and assessing its market standing.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.04, with high estimates of $0.04 and low estimates of $0.04.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.04 and -$0.1 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.03. EPS for the following year is $0.17, with 1 analysts recommending between $0.17 and $0.17.

Revenue Estimates

4 analysts predict $654.55M in revenue. The current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $669.7M to a low estimate of $642.08M. The current estimate, Americold Realty Trust Inc’s year-ago sales were $666.43MFor the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $612.13M. There is a high estimate of $633.6M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $590.66M.

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for COLD’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.66B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.59B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.61B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.67BBased on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.56B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.77B and the low estimate is $2.33B.