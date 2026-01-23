Market Recap Check: BP plc ADR (BP)’s Negative Finish at 35.43, Up/Down -1.36

Those determined to outshine the market strategically focus on the selection of individual stocks. Well-chosen stocks have the potential to substantially boost your wealth.

The price of BP plc ADR (NYSE: BP) closed at $35.43 in the last session, down -1.36% from day before closing price of $35.92. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.36 from its previous closing price. On the day, 5.33 million shares were traded. BP stock price reached its highest trading level at $35.51 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $35.16.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at BP’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 2.60 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 8.51. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.89 and its Current Ratio is at 1.19. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.28 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.13.

On October 17, 2025, Wells Fargo started tracking the stock assigning a Equal Weight rating and target price of $37.Wells Fargo initiated its Equal Weight rating on October 17, 2025, with a $37 target price.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, BP now has a Market Capitalization of 90959626240 and an Enterprise Value of 609006059520. As of this moment, BP’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 60.38, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 13.14. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.49 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.57. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 3.275 whereas that against EBITDA is 21.251.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for BP is 0.32, which has changed by 0.14213037 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.12692177 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, BP has reached a high of $37.64, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $25.22. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -0.08%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 7.84%.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, BP traded on average about 7.88M shares per day over the past 3-months and 9559500 shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 2.58B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 2.57B. Insiders hold about 0.00% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 12.52% stake in the company. Shares short for BP as of 1767139200 were 11309909 with a Short Ratio of 1.44, compared to 1764288000 on 6215672. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 11309909 and a Short% of Float of 0.5.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for BP is 1.96, which was 0.326 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.0090757245. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 5.01. The current Payout Ratio is 1298.95% for BP, which recently paid a dividend on 2025-11-14 with an ex-dividend date of 2025-11-14. Stock splits for the company last occurred on 1999-10-04 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

BP plc ADR (BP) is currently under the scrutiny of 11.0 analysts, each contributing to the ongoing evaluation of its stock.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.6, with high estimates of $0.69 and low estimates of $0.46.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $3.13 and $2.63 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.87. EPS for the following year is $2.76, with 14.0 analysts recommending between $3.38 and $2.3.

Revenue Estimates

According to 4 analysts,. The current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $42.33B. It ranges from a high estimate of $46.66B to a low estimate of $34.65B. The current estimate, BP plc ADR’s year-ago sales were $45.75BFor the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $44.84B. There is a high estimate of $45.79B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $43.88B.

A total of 10 analysts have provided revenue estimates for BP’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $217.9B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $173.13B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $186.46B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $189.19BBased on 10 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $171.43B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $211.68B and the low estimate is $136.41B.