Market Insight: Tanger Inc (SKT)’s Notable Drop%, Closing at $32.8

Beyond market trends, investors looking for superior returns explore the world of stock picking. The right selections can be a powerful driver for wealth accumulation.

In the latest session, Tanger Inc (NYSE: SKT) closed at $32.8 down -0.91% from its previous closing price of $33.1. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.91 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.97 million shares were traded. SKT stock price reached its highest trading level at $33.465 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $32.78.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Tanger Inc’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 75.17 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 17.71. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.89 and its Current Ratio is at 0.89. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 2.42 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 2.42.

On July 18, 2025, Ladenburg Thalmann started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $35.

On July 02, 2025, Barclays started tracking the stock assigning a Equal Weight rating and target price of $33.Barclays initiated its Equal Weight rating on July 02, 2025, with a $33 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 05 ’25 when Swanson Gallardo Leslie sold 17,500 shares for $34.74 per share. The transaction valued at 607,950 led to the insider holds 92,665 shares of the business.

LESLIE A SWANSON GALLARDO bought 17,500 shares of SKT for $607,926 on Sep 05 ’25. On May 12 ’25, another insider, REDDIN THOMAS, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 7,000 shares for $32.25 each. As a result, the insider received 225,750 and left with 39,602 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, SKT now has a Market Capitalization of 3755927808 and an Enterprise Value of 5496130048. As of this moment, Tanger’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 34.95, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 30.35. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 3.03. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 6.72 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 5.37. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 9.556 whereas that against EBITDA is 17.82.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for SKT is 1.17, which has changed by 0.008838773 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.12692177 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, SKT has reached a high of $36.76, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $28.69. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -2.26%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.54%.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, SKT has traded an average of 842.08K shares per day and 1206470 over the past ten days. A total of 115.12M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 112.37M. Insiders hold about 2.38% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 92.54% stake in the company. Shares short for SKT as of 1767139200 were 4214447 with a Short Ratio of 5.00, compared to 1764288000 on 4028954. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4214447 and a Short% of Float of 5.6700002.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for SKT is 1.15, from 1.153 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.034833837. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 3.9. The current Payout Ratio is 123.39% for SKT, which recently paid a dividend on 2025-10-31 with an ex-dividend date of 2026-01-30. Stock splits for the company last occurred on 2011-01-25 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

. The current assessment of Tanger Inc (SKT) involves the perspectives of 3.0 analysts closely monitoring its market dynamics.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.24, with high estimates of $0.25 and low estimates of $0.23.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.98 and $0.96 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.97. EPS for the following year is $1.12, with 3.0 analysts recommending between $1.15 and $1.07.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 6 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $143.42M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $150.39M to a low estimate of $133.95M. The current estimate, Tanger Inc’s year-ago sales were $140.74MFor the next quarter, 6 analysts are estimating revenue of $139.23M. There is a high estimate of $142.01M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $133.96M.

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SKT’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $571.65M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $533.9M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $549.51M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $526.06MBased on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $570.82M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $588.08M and the low estimate is $550.23M.