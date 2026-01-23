Investor’s Delight: Baytex Energy Corp (BTE) Closes Weak at 3.23, Down -6.10

In the pursuit of market outperformance, investors navigate the landscape of stock selection. The right picks can play a pivotal role in enhancing your wealth.

The closing price of Baytex Energy Corp (NYSE: BTE) was $3.23 for the day, down -6.10% from the previous closing price of $3.44. In other words, the price has decreased by -$6.10 from its previous closing price. On the day, 22.49 million shares were traded. BTE stock price reached its highest trading level at $3.42 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $3.215.

Ratios:

Our analysis of BTE’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 331.32 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 8.39. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.58 and its Current Ratio is at 0.58. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.48 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.48.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, BTE now has a Market Capitalization of 2485661184 and an Enterprise Value of 4484484096. As of this moment, Baytex’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 16.24, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 40.91. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.14 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.82. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.467 whereas that against EBITDA is 2.355.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for BTE is 0.36, which has changed by 0.35968375 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.12692177 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, BTE has reached a high of $3.52, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.36. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 2.00%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 39.81%.

Shares Statistics:

BTE traded an average of 19.70M shares per day over the past three months and 18054310 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 768.32M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 669.04M. Insiders hold about 12.92% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 28.67% stake in the company. Shares short for BTE as of 1767139200 were 19089425 with a Short Ratio of 0.97, compared to 1764288000 on 21729895.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.09, BTE has a forward annual dividend rate of 0.07. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.026162792. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 9.94.

Earnings Estimates

At present, 1.0 analysts are actively evaluating the performance of Baytex Energy Corp (BTE) in the stock market.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.02, with high estimates of $0.02 and low estimates of $0.02.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.26 and -$0.07 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.09. EPS for the following year is $0.28, with 2.0 analysts recommending between $0.5 and $0.06.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in. The current quarter, according to 1 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $747.4M to a low estimate of $747.4M. The current estimate, Baytex Energy Corp’s year-ago sales were $1.02BFor the next quarter, 1 analysts are estimating revenue of $321.8M. There is a high estimate of $321.8M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $321.8M.

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for BTE’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $3.48B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.78B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $3.14B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $4.21BBased on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.31B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.45B and the low estimate is $1.1B.