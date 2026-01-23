Abivax ADR (ABVX)’s Day in Review: Closing at 123.63, Up by 3.02

Investors aiming for above-average returns often turn to the practice of stock picking. Skillful choices in individual stocks can be a catalyst for substantial wealth growth.

After finishing at $120.01 in the prior trading day, Abivax ADR (NASDAQ: ABVX) closed at $123.63, up 3.02%. In other words, the price has increased by $3.02 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1.07 million shares were traded. ABVX stock price reached its highest trading level at $123.74 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $117.33.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of ABVX by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 7.86 and its Current Ratio is at 7.86. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.09 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.03.

On November 06, 2025, Wolfe Research started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $176.

On October 13, 2025, Barclays started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $142.Barclays initiated its Overweight rating on October 13, 2025, with a $142 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jan 08 ’26 when Sofinnova Crossover I SLP bought 1,000,000 shares for $133.70 per share.

Sofinnova Crossover I SLP bought 1,200,000 shares of ABVX for $111,300,000 on Oct 28 ’25.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ABVX now has a Market Capitalization of 9698049024 and an Enterprise Value of 9106416640. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1714.633 whereas that against EBITDA is -41.782.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for ABVX is 1.05, which has changed by 18.706076 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.12692177 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, ABVX has reached a high of $148.83, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $4.77. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 2.18%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 90.51%.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 1.68M shares per day over the past 3-months and 2388300 shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 77.83M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 69.35M. Insiders hold about 11.59% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 54.82% stake in the company. Shares short for ABVX as of 1767139200 were 2908643 with a Short Ratio of 1.74, compared to 1764288000 on 2296266. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2908643 and a Short% of Float of 4.4299997.