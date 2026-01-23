Market Watch Highlights: Southern Copper Corporation (SCCO) Ends on an% Downturn Note at 176.41

Those aspiring to outpace the market meticulously engage in the process of selecting individual stocks. Strategic choices can be instrumental in accelerating your wealth.

As of close of business last night, Southern Copper Corporation’s stock clocked out at $176.41, down -4.16% from its previous closing price of $184.06. In other words, the price has decreased by -$4.16 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2.47 million shares were traded. SCCO stock price reached its highest trading level at $183.75 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $176.1.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of SCCO’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 31.93 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 41.52. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.91 and its Current Ratio is at 4.52. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.71 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.70.

Morgan Stanley Upgraded its Underweight to Equal-Weight on October 08, 2025, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $132.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 03 ’25 when PALOMINO BONILLA LUIS MIGUEL sold 400 shares for $139.00 per share. The transaction valued at 55,600 led to the insider holds 1,265 shares of the business.

Luis Miguel Palomino Bonilla bought 400 shares of SCCO for $55,600 on Dec 03 ’25. On Nov 10 ’25, another insider, PALOMINO BONILLA LUIS MIGUEL, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 148 shares for $140.00 each. As a result, the insider received 20,720 and left with 1,665 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, SCCO now has a Market Capitalization of 144496640000 and an Enterprise Value of 147470925824. As of this moment, Southern’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 37.93, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 27.69. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.29. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 11.71 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 13.83. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 11.956 whereas that against EBITDA is 20.84.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for SCCO is 1.05, which has changed by 0.9593191 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.12692177 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, SCCO has reached a high of $191.22, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $73.37. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 19.87%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 54.96%.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that SCCO traded 1.42M shares on average per day over the past three months and 2472910 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 819.10M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 79.28M. Insiders hold about 89.74% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 9.43% stake in the company. Shares short for SCCO as of 1767139200 were 9097180 with a Short Ratio of 6.42, compared to 1764288000 on 8572005. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 9097180 and a Short% of Float of 9.53.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 2.839, SCCO has a forward annual dividend rate of 3.03. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.015424319. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 4.14. The current Payout Ratio is 47.87% for SCCO, which recently paid a dividend on 2025-11-12 with an ex-dividend date of 2025-11-12. Stock splits for the company last occurred on 2025-11-12 when the company split stock in a 1008:1000 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 7.0 different market analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.56, with high estimates of $1.91 and low estimates of $1.42.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $5.37 and $4.49 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $5.18. EPS for the following year is $6.11, with 12.0 analysts recommending between $7.13 and $4.39.

Revenue Estimates

In. The current quarter, 8 analysts expect revenue to total $3.73B. It ranges from a high estimate of $3.88B to a low estimate of $3.52B. The current estimate, Southern Copper Corporation’s year-ago sales were $2.78BFor the next quarter, 8 analysts are estimating revenue of $3.75B. There is a high estimate of $4.16B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $3.54B.

A total of 14 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SCCO’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $13.38B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $12.23B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $13.04B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $11.43BBased on 14 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $14.13B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $15.92B and the low estimate is $11.54B.