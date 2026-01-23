Closing Figures Unveiled: Rocket Lab Corp (RKLB) Gain 0.18, Closes at $87.98

Beyond market averages, investors seeking exceptional growth focus on the art of stock selection. The right picks can significantly contribute to the expansion of your wealth.

Rocket Lab Corp (NASDAQ: RKLB) closed the day trading at $87.98 up 0.18% from the previous closing price of $87.82. In other words, the price has increased by $0.18 from its previous closing price. On the day, 29.86 million shares were traded. RKLB stock price reached its highest trading level at $89.4 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $81.3506.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of RKLB, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.83 and its Current Ratio is at 3.18. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.40 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.39.

Needham reiterated its Buy rating for the stock on November 12, 2025, while the target price for the stock was revised from $55 to $63.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jan 20 ’26 when Olson Jon A sold 15,205 shares for $91.30 per share. The transaction valued at 1,388,221 led to the insider holds 345,630 shares of the business.

Saintil Merline sold 96,000 shares of RKLB for $8,311,680 on Jan 13 ’26. The Director now owns 292,529 shares after completing the transaction at $86.58 per share. On Jan 14 ’26, another insider, Saintil Merline, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 12,500 shares for $90.00 each. As a result, the insider received 1,125,000 and left with 280,029 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, RKLB now has a Market Capitalization of 46995075072 and an Enterprise Value of 46534959104. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 84.75 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 34.08. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 83.917 whereas that against EBITDA is -242.073.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for RKLB is 2.15, which has changed by 1.8926218 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.12692177 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, RKLB has reached a high of $99.58, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $14.71. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 39.47%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 90.68%.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, RKLB traded about 23.14M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, RKLB traded about 27524380 shares per day. A total of 496.22M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 487.11M. Insiders hold about 8.81% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 50.26% stake in the company. Shares short for RKLB as of 1767139200 were 39487522 with a Short Ratio of 1.71, compared to 1764288000 on 45204231. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 39487522 and a Short% of Float of 8.3500005.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 10.0 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.08, with high estimates of -$0.05 and low estimates of -$0.11.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.36 and -$0.48 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.39. EPS for the following year is -$0.22, with 11.0 analysts recommending between -$0.07 and -$0.35.

Revenue Estimates

13 analysts predict $178.18M in revenue. The current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $185.57M to a low estimate of $174.6M. The current estimate, Rocket Lab Corp’s year-ago sales were $132.39MFor the next quarter, 13 analysts are estimating revenue of $180.88M. There is a high estimate of $207.71M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $157.7M.

A total of 15 analysts have provided revenue estimates for RKLB’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $607.72M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $596.31M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $600.14M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $436.21MBased on 15 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $904.13M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.06B and the low estimate is $734.4M.