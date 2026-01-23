Market Momentum Report: TJX Companies, Inc (TJX)’s Negative Close at 153.42

Investors on the quest for market-beating returns often employ the strategy of stock picking. Making informed choices in stocks can greatly amplify your wealth.

The price of TJX Companies, Inc (NYSE: TJX) closed at $153.42 in the last session, down -1.56% from day before closing price of $155.85. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.56 from its previous closing price. On the day, 5.81 million shares were traded. TJX stock price reached its highest trading level at $156.69 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $152.74.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at TJX’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 36.72 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 38.56. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.43 and its Current Ratio is at 1.09. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.41 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.12.

On December 10, 2025, Guggenheim started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $175.

Telsey Advisory Group reiterated its Outperform rating for the stock on November 20, 2025, while the target price for the stock was revised from $155 to $170.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 20 ’25 when Herrman Ernie sold 30,000 shares for $148.81 per share. The transaction valued at 4,464,426 led to the insider holds 535,143 shares of the business.

Herrman Ernie sold 24,363 shares of TJX for $3,686,482 on Nov 21 ’25. The CEO & President now owns 510,780 shares after completing the transaction at $151.31 per share. On Nov 21 ’25, another insider, LANE AMY B, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 500 shares for $151.40 each. As a result, the insider received 75,700 and left with 22,212 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, TJX now has a Market Capitalization of 170747068416 and an Enterprise Value of 178921865216. As of this moment, TJX’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 33.90, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 29.68. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.83. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.89 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 18.20. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 3.034 whereas that against EBITDA is 22.648.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for TJX is 0.74, which has changed by 0.26986063 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.12692177 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, TJX has reached a high of $159.48, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $112.10. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.20%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 11.50%.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, TJX traded on average about 5.18M shares per day over the past 3-months and 5290010 shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 1.21B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 1.21B. Insiders hold about 0.14% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 84.56% stake in the company. Shares short for TJX as of 1767139200 were 13227923 with a Short Ratio of 2.55, compared to 1764288000 on 13899896. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 13227923 and a Short% of Float of 1.1900000000000002.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for TJX is 1.65, which was 1.65 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.010587103. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.28. The current Payout Ratio is 35.22% for TJX, which recently paid a dividend on 2025-11-13 with an ex-dividend date of 2026-02-12. Stock splits for the company last occurred on 2018-11-07 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 16.0 analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.02, with high estimates of $1.06 and low estimates of $1.0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $4.73 and $4.63 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $4.68. EPS for the following year is $5.16, with 17.0 analysts recommending between $5.33 and $5.02.

Revenue Estimates

According to 17 analysts,. The current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $17.34B. It ranges from a high estimate of $17.7B to a low estimate of $17.03B. The current estimate, TJX Companies, Inc’s year-ago sales were $16.35BFor the next quarter, 17 analysts are estimating revenue of $13.97B. There is a high estimate of $14.12B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $13.75B.

A total of 18 analysts have provided revenue estimates for TJX’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $60.33B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $59.66B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $59.97B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $56.36BBased on 17 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $63.49B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $64.74B and the low estimate is $62.64B.