Stock Surge: CISO Global Inc (CISO) Closes at $0.47, Marking a 3.21 Increase/Decrease

For those desiring to outshine the market, the strategic selection of individual stocks is paramount. Well-chosen stocks have the potential to substantially boost your wealth.

In the latest session, CISO Global Inc (NASDAQ: CISO) closed at $0.47 up 3.21% from its previous closing price of $0.45. In other words, the price has increased by $3.21 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.55 million shares were traded. CISO stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.48 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.4519.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of CISO Global Inc’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.35 and its Current Ratio is at 0.35. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.16 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.02.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In the most recent recommendation for this company, Cantor Fitzgerald on October 21, 2022, initiated with a Overweight rating and assigned the stock a target price of $5.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, CISO now has a Market Capitalization of 20670950 and an Enterprise Value of 21860736. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.75 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.98. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.788 whereas that against EBITDA is -3.032.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for CISO is 2.19, which has changed by -0.5539216 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.12692177 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, CISO has reached a high of $1.70, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.30. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -12.37%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -47.77%.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, CISO has traded an average of 593.60K shares per day and 517400 over the past ten days. A total of 44.05M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 39.16M. Insiders hold about 11.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 4.99% stake in the company. Shares short for CISO as of 1767139200 were 297119 with a Short Ratio of 0.50, compared to 1764288000 on 240563. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 297119 and a Short% of Float of 1.13.