Analytical Lens: Exploring FBS Global Ltd (FBGL)’s Financial Story Through Ratios

In the journey to outperform the market, investors delve into the art of stock selection. Choosing the right stocks can be a powerful driver for wealth accumulation.

The closing price of FBS Global Ltd (NASDAQ: FBGL) was $0.84 for the day, down -1.83% from the previous closing price of $0.86. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.83 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2.72 million shares were traded. FBGL stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.9183 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.82.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, FBGL now has a Market Capitalization of 11383200 and an Enterprise Value of 5189613. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.388 whereas that against EBITDA is -9.155.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, FBGL has reached a high of $5.45, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.41. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 6.71%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 25.41%.

Shares Statistics:

FBGL traded an average of 1.48M shares per day over the past three months and 3091330 shares per day over the past ten days. Shares short for FBGL as of 1767139200 were 82132 with a Short Ratio of 0.06, compared to 1764288000 on 59106. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 82132 and a Short% of Float of 1.9900000000000002.