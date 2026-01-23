Balance Sheet Breakdown: CSX Corp (CSX)’s Debt-to-Equity and Long-Term Debt/Eq Ratios

Nora Barnes

Earnings

Beyond market trends, investors keen on maximizing returns delve into the world of stock picking. The right selections can be instrumental in catapulting your wealth.

After finishing at $36.53 in the prior trading day, CSX Corp (NASDAQ: CSX) closed at $35.78, down -2.05%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$2.05 from its previous closing price. On the day, 23.6 million shares were traded. CSX stock price reached its highest trading level at $36.77 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $35.625.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of CSX by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 107.81 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 42.93. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.71 and its Current Ratio is at 0.85. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.54 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.49.

On September 18, 2025, RBC Capital Mkts Upgraded its rating to Outperform which previously was Sector Perform but kept the price unchanged to $39.

BMO Capital Markets Downgraded its Outperform to Market Perform on August 18, 2025, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $38.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Oct 22 ’25 when Boone Kevin S. sold 31,053 shares for $36.09 per share. The transaction valued at 1,120,703 led to the insider holds 197,521 shares of the business.

Burns Michael S. bought 24,249 shares of CSX for $891,467 on Oct 20 ’25. On Oct 20 ’25, another insider, Burns Michael S., who serves as the SVP – CLO & Corp Secy of the company, sold 24,249 shares for $36.76 each. As a result, the insider received 891,393 and left with 51,640 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, CSX now has a Market Capitalization of 66703826944 and an Enterprise Value of 85821005824. As of this moment, CSX’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 23.26, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 16.99. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.31. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.72 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 5.22. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 6.077 whereas that against EBITDA is 13.126.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for CSX is 1.30, which has changed by 0.117467165 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.12692177 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, CSX has reached a high of $37.54, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $26.22. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.03%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 6.36%.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 12.69M shares per day over the past 3-months and 15113660 shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 1.86B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 1.86B. Insiders hold about 0.19% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 76.72% stake in the company. Shares short for CSX as of 1767139200 were 33490675 with a Short Ratio of 2.64, compared to 1764288000 on 33384909. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 33490675 and a Short% of Float of 1.7999999999999998.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, CSX’s forward annual dividend rate was 0.51, compared to 0.52 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.013961128. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.3. The current Payout Ratio is 26.88% for CSX, which recently paid a dividend on 2025-11-28 with an ex-dividend date of 2025-11-28. Stock splits for the company last occurred on 2021-06-29 when the company split stock in a 3:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The dynamic stock of CSX Corp (CSX) is currently being evaluated by a team of 23.0 analysts, each contributing to its current rating.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.41, with high estimates of $0.45 and low estimates of $0.38.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.68 and $1.6 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.64. EPS for the following year is $1.89, with 4.0 analysts recommending between $1.89 and $1.89.

Revenue Estimates

17 analysts predict $3.54B in revenue. The current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $3.62B to a low estimate of $3.49B. The current estimate, CSX Corp’s year-ago sales were $3.54BFor the next quarter, 17 analysts are estimating revenue of $3.53B. There is a high estimate of $3.6B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $3.45B.

A total of 20 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CSX’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $14.2B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $14.07B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $14.13B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $14.54BBased on 21 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $14.68B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $14.9B and the low estimate is $14.46B.

DwinneX
Powered by  GDPR Cookie Compliance
Privacy Overview

This website uses cookies so that we can provide you with the best user experience possible. Cookie information is stored in your browser and performs functions such as recognising you when you return to our website and helping our team to understand which sections of the website you find most interesting and useful.