Balance Sheet Breakdown: CSX Corp (CSX)’s Debt-to-Equity and Long-Term Debt/Eq Ratios

After finishing at $36.53 in the prior trading day, CSX Corp (NASDAQ: CSX) closed at $35.78, down -2.05%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$2.05 from its previous closing price. On the day, 23.6 million shares were traded. CSX stock price reached its highest trading level at $36.77 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $35.625.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of CSX by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 107.81 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 42.93. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.71 and its Current Ratio is at 0.85. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.54 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.49.

On September 18, 2025, RBC Capital Mkts Upgraded its rating to Outperform which previously was Sector Perform but kept the price unchanged to $39.

BMO Capital Markets Downgraded its Outperform to Market Perform on August 18, 2025, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $38.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Oct 22 ’25 when Boone Kevin S. sold 31,053 shares for $36.09 per share. The transaction valued at 1,120,703 led to the insider holds 197,521 shares of the business.

Burns Michael S. bought 24,249 shares of CSX for $891,467 on Oct 20 ’25. On Oct 20 ’25, another insider, Burns Michael S., who serves as the SVP – CLO & Corp Secy of the company, sold 24,249 shares for $36.76 each. As a result, the insider received 891,393 and left with 51,640 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, CSX now has a Market Capitalization of 66703826944 and an Enterprise Value of 85821005824. As of this moment, CSX’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 23.26, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 16.99. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.31. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.72 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 5.22. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 6.077 whereas that against EBITDA is 13.126.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for CSX is 1.30, which has changed by 0.117467165 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.12692177 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, CSX has reached a high of $37.54, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $26.22. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.03%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 6.36%.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 12.69M shares per day over the past 3-months and 15113660 shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 1.86B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 1.86B. Insiders hold about 0.19% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 76.72% stake in the company. Shares short for CSX as of 1767139200 were 33490675 with a Short Ratio of 2.64, compared to 1764288000 on 33384909. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 33490675 and a Short% of Float of 1.7999999999999998.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, CSX’s forward annual dividend rate was 0.51, compared to 0.52 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.013961128. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.3. The current Payout Ratio is 26.88% for CSX, which recently paid a dividend on 2025-11-28 with an ex-dividend date of 2025-11-28. Stock splits for the company last occurred on 2021-06-29 when the company split stock in a 3:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The dynamic stock of CSX Corp (CSX) is currently being evaluated by a team of 23.0 analysts, each contributing to its current rating.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.41, with high estimates of $0.45 and low estimates of $0.38.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.68 and $1.6 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.64. EPS for the following year is $1.89, with 4.0 analysts recommending between $1.89 and $1.89.

Revenue Estimates

17 analysts predict $3.54B in revenue. The current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $3.62B to a low estimate of $3.49B. The current estimate, CSX Corp’s year-ago sales were $3.54BFor the next quarter, 17 analysts are estimating revenue of $3.53B. There is a high estimate of $3.6B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $3.45B.

A total of 20 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CSX’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $14.2B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $14.07B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $14.13B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $14.54BBased on 21 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $14.68B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $14.9B and the low estimate is $14.46B.