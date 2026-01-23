Financial Metrics Check: J.M. Smucker Co (SJM)’s Ratios for Trailing Twelve Months

The pursuit of market outperformance leads investors to the practice of hand-picking stocks. Skillful choices can be a catalyst for significant wealth enhancement.

As of close of business last night, J.M. Smucker Co’s stock clocked out at $102.08, down -0.11% from its previous closing price of $102.19. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.11 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1.14 million shares were traded. SJM stock price reached its highest trading level at $102.79 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $100.67.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of SJM’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 173.43 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 17.14. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.37 and its Current Ratio is at 0.89. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.31 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.18.

JP Morgan Upgraded its Neutral to Overweight on August 20, 2025, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $129.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 30 ’25 when Marshall Tucker H sold 11,139 shares for $108.11 per share. The transaction valued at 1,204,220 led to the insider holds 33,864 shares of the business.

Marshall Tucker H bought 11,139 shares of SJM for $1,204,220 on Sep 30 ’25. On Sep 24 ’25, another insider, SMUCKER MARK T, who serves as the CEO, Chair of Board of the company, sold 6,500 shares for $110.00 each. As a result, the insider received 715,000 and left with 76,792 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, SJM now has a Market Capitalization of 10891357184 and an Enterprise Value of 18789056512. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 5.90. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.24 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.80. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.142 whereas that against EBITDA is 10.294.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for SJM is 0.22, which has changed by -0.014656246 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.12692177 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, SJM has reached a high of $121.48, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $93.30. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.39%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -4.21%.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that SJM traded 1.67M shares on average per day over the past three months and 1665760 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 114.04M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 111.55M. Insiders hold about 2.18% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 82.86% stake in the company. Shares short for SJM as of 1767139200 were 7074127 with a Short Ratio of 4.23, compared to 1764288000 on 7245471. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 7074127 and a Short% of Float of 7.739999999999999.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 4.36, SJM has a forward annual dividend rate of 4.36. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.042665623. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 3.27.

Earnings Estimates

A detailed examination of J.M. Smucker Co (SJM) is currently in progress, with 14.0 analysts providing valuable insights into its market dynamics.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $2.72, with high estimates of $2.85 and low estimates of $2.58.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $9.15 and $8.82 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $9.0. EPS for the following year is $8.02, with 6.0 analysts recommending between $8.69 and $6.94.

Revenue Estimates

In. The current quarter, 11 analysts expect revenue to total $2.32B. It ranges from a high estimate of $2.37B to a low estimate of $2.29B. The current estimate, J.M. Smucker Co’s year-ago sales were $2.19BFor the next quarter, 11 analysts are estimating revenue of $2.31B. There is a high estimate of $2.34B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $2.29B.

A total of 16 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SJM’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $9.12B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $9.04B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $9.07B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $8.73BBased on 16 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $9.27B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $9.44B and the low estimate is $8.99B.