Investor’s Toolkit: Key Ratios for Assessing Prologis Inc (PLD)’s Performance

Investors with the goal of beating the broader market often turn to stock selection. Strategic choices in individual stocks can have a profound impact on your wealth.

Prologis Inc (NYSE: PLD) closed the day trading at $126.67 down -3.41% from the previous closing price of $131.14. In other words, the price has decreased by -$3.41 from its previous closing price. On the day, 5.99 million shares were traded. PLD stock price reached its highest trading level at $131.04 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $126.44.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of PLD, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 105.14 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 28.21. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.38 and its Current Ratio is at 0.38. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.67 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.67.

On January 08, 2026, Robert W. Baird Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Outperform but kept the price unchanged to $130.

BMO Capital Markets Upgraded its Underperform to Market Perform on October 20, 2025, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $119.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Oct 24 ’25 when Connor James B. sold 80,000 shares for $126.58 per share. The transaction valued at 10,126,544 led to the insider holds 0 shares of the business.

BITA CRISTINA GABRIELA sold 621 shares of PLD for $79,240 on Dec 01 ’25. The Director now owns 8,208 shares after completing the transaction at $127.60 per share. On Nov 03 ’25, another insider, BITA CRISTINA GABRIELA, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 500 shares for $123.14 each. As a result, the insider received 61,570 and left with 8,829 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, PLD now has a Market Capitalization of 117659582464 and an Enterprise Value of 159804522496. As of this moment, Prologis’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 35.61, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 34.46. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 7.35. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 13.70 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.24. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 18.18 whereas that against EBITDA is 26.528.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for PLD is 1.43, which has changed by 0.102665424 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.12692177 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, PLD has reached a high of $134.94, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $85.35. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -0.98%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 10.58%.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, PLD traded about 3.40M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, PLD traded about 3642330 shares per day. A total of 928.87M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 926.47M. Insiders hold about 0.26% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 96.10% stake in the company. Shares short for PLD as of 1767139200 were 12901617 with a Short Ratio of 3.80, compared to 1764288000 on 11785560. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 12901617 and a Short% of Float of 1.8099998999999998.

Dividends & Splits

PLD’s forward annual dividend rate is 4.04, up from 0.0 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.0. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.68.

Earnings Estimates

The stock of Prologis Inc (PLD) is currently drawing attention from 4.0 analysts actively involved in the ongoing evaluation and rating process.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.72, with high estimates of $0.82 and low estimates of $0.6.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $3.4 and $2.39 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.92. EPS for the following year is $3.3, with 6.0 analysts recommending between $3.95 and $2.67.

Revenue Estimates

4 analysts predict $2.13B in revenue. The current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $2.15B to a low estimate of $2.11B. The current estimate, Prologis Inc’s year-ago sales were $1.99BFor the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $2.16B. There is a high estimate of $2.18B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $2.14B.

A total of 9 analysts have provided revenue estimates for PLD’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $9.59B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $8.59B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $8.82B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $8.16BBased on 8 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $9.42B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $10.3B and the low estimate is $8.93B.