Insider’s View: Deciphering Cleanspark Inc (CLSK)’s Financial Health Through Ratios

Those aiming for above-average market returns often engage in the meticulous process of stock picking. Choosing the right stocks can make a substantial difference in your wealth.

The price of Cleanspark Inc (NASDAQ: CLSK) closed at $13.19 in the last session, up 2.97% from day before closing price of $12.81. In other words, the price has increased by $2.97 from its previous closing price. On the day, 26.41 million shares were traded. CLSK stock price reached its highest trading level at $13.385 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $12.76.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at CLSK’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 4.18 and its Current Ratio is at 4.18. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.38 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.30.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In the most recent recommendation for this company, Northland Capital on January 13, 2026, initiated with a Outperform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $22.50.

On January 08, 2026, Maxim Group started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $22.

Needham reiterated its Buy rating for the stock on November 26, 2025, while the target price for the stock was revised from $23 to $25.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 23 ’25 when Wood Thomas Leigh sold 85,315 shares for $11.69 per share. The transaction valued at 997,111 led to the insider holds 41,421 shares of the business.

Wood Thomas Leigh bought 85,315 shares of CLSK for $981,976 on Dec 23 ’25. On Dec 05 ’25, another insider, Schultz S. Matthew, who serves as the Officer of the company, bought 9,031 shares for $14.07 each.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, CLSK now has a Market Capitalization of 3526158848 and an Enterprise Value of 4153921536. As of this moment, Cleanspark’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 11.96, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 12.81. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.21. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.40 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.72. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 5.421 whereas that against EBITDA is 16.456.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for CLSK is 3.46, which has changed by 0.111014724 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.12692177 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, CLSK has reached a high of $23.61, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $6.45. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 6.16%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 10.98%.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, CLSK traded on average about 30.67M shares per day over the past 3-months and 32622570 shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 284.33M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 245.08M. Insiders hold about 4.11% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 77.63% stake in the company. Shares short for CLSK as of 1767139200 were 80625101 with a Short Ratio of 2.63, compared to 1764288000 on 81484585. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 80625101 and a Short% of Float of 32.490003.

Earnings Estimates

The market rating of Cleanspark Inc (CLSK) is currently shaped by the ongoing analysis conducted by 2.0 analysts closely monitoring its performance.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.13, with high estimates of $0.19 and low estimates of $0.07.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.71 and $0.42 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.56. EPS for the following year is $0.54, with 2.0 analysts recommending between $0.69 and $0.39.

Revenue Estimates

According to 10 analysts,. The current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $188.35M. It ranges from a high estimate of $216.3M to a low estimate of $152.9M. The current estimate, Cleanspark Inc’s year-ago sales were $162.31MFor the next quarter, 10 analysts are estimating revenue of $195.97M. There is a high estimate of $247M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $169.57M.

A total of 12 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CLSK’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.03B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $687.8M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $817.11M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $766.31MBased on 9 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $952.94M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.36B and the low estimate is $697M.