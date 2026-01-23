Ratio Examination: Therealreal Inc (REAL)’s Price-to-Cash and Price-to-Free Cash Flow

Seeking to outpace the market, investors engage in the art of selecting individual stocks. The right picks can play a pivotal role in boosting your wealth.

In the latest session, Therealreal Inc (NASDAQ: REAL) closed at $16.24 down -2.05% from its previous closing price of $16.58. In other words, the price has decreased by -$2.05 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2.3 million shares were traded. REAL stock price reached its highest trading level at $17.3922 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $16.2014.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Therealreal Inc’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.68 and its Current Ratio is at 0.81.

On November 05, 2025, KeyBanc Capital Markets Upgraded its rating to Overweight which previously was Sector Weight but kept the price unchanged to $16.

On October 30, 2025, Roth Capital started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $17.50.Roth Capital initiated its Buy rating on October 30, 2025, with a $17.50 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 09 ’25 when Lo Steve Ming sold 43,926 shares for $14.45 per share. The transaction valued at 634,731 led to the insider holds 187,198 shares of the business.

Lo Steve Ming sold 17,874 shares of REAL for $253,672 on Dec 08 ’25. The Chief Accounting Officer now owns 231,124 shares after completing the transaction at $14.19 per share. On Dec 05 ’25, another insider, Lo Steve Ming, who serves as the Chief Accounting Officer of the company, sold 555 shares for $14.45 each. As a result, the insider received 8,021 and left with 248,998 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, REAL now has a Market Capitalization of 1894929408 and an Enterprise Value of 2254741504. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.86. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 3.402 whereas that against EBITDA is -1012.912.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for REAL is 2.66, which has changed by 0.750792 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.12692177 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, REAL has reached a high of $17.25, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $4.61. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 8.03%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 74.89%.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, REAL has traded an average of 3.36M shares per day and 2832640 over the past ten days. A total of 116.67M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 103.07M. Insiders hold about 11.66% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 87.64% stake in the company. Shares short for REAL as of 1767139200 were 22342913 with a Short Ratio of 6.65, compared to 1764288000 on 27053407. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 22342913 and a Short% of Float of 19.540001.

Earnings Estimates

Therealreal Inc (REAL) is presently subject to a detailed evaluation by 7.0 analysts, each offering their unique perspectives on its market standing.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.04, with high estimates of -$0.03 and low estimates of -$0.06.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.11 and -$0.16 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.14. EPS for the following year is $0.03, with 5.0 analysts recommending between $0.05 and $0.01.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 9 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $190.62M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $191.97M to a low estimate of $189.5M. The current estimate, Therealreal Inc’s year-ago sales were $164MFor the next quarter, 9 analysts are estimating revenue of $182.68M. There is a high estimate of $199.2M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $176M.

A total of 9 analysts have provided revenue estimates for REAL’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $690.76M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $688.3M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $689.44M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $600.48MBased on 9 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $764.51M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $773.04M and the low estimate is $754.8M.