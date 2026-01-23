Financial Snapshot: Analyzing Heartflow Inc (HTFL)’s Key Ratio Metrics

Beyond market averages, investors looking for exceptional returns turn to stock picking. Skillful choices in individual stocks have the power to substantially increase your wealth.

The closing price of Heartflow Inc (NASDAQ: HTFL) was $33.5 for the day, down -0.15% from the previous closing price of $33.55. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.15 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.64 million shares were traded. HTFL stock price reached its highest trading level at $35.98 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $33.24.

Ratios:

Our analysis of HTFL’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 8.60 and its Current Ratio is at 8.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.09 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.06.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In the most recent recommendation for this company, Stifel on September 02, 2025, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $35.

On September 02, 2025, Piper Sandler started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $38.

On September 02, 2025, Morgan Stanley started tracking the stock assigning a Equal-Weight rating and target price of $35.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 16 ’25 when Lightcap Jeffrey C bought 40,000 shares for $26.34 per share. The transaction valued at 1,053,680 led to the insider holds 40,000 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, HTFL now has a Market Capitalization of 2852817152 and an Enterprise Value of 2583439104. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 15.959 whereas that against EBITDA is -41.726.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, HTFL has reached a high of $41.22, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $25.38. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 9.95%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 3.76%.

Shares Statistics:

HTFL traded an average of 677.15K shares per day over the past three months and 910990 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 83.47M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 53.58M. Insiders hold about 37.08% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 41.83% stake in the company. Shares short for HTFL as of 1767139200 were 3162641 with a Short Ratio of 4.67, compared to 1764288000 on 1219620. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3162641 and a Short% of Float of 3.7600000000000002.

Earnings Estimates

The performance of Heartflow Inc (HTFL) in the stock market is under the watchful eye of 3 analysts actively contributing to its current rating.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.17, with high estimates of -$0.17 and low estimates of -$0.17.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.3 and -$7.71 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$3.48. EPS for the following year is -$0.52, with 3.0 analysts recommending between -$0.44 and -$0.63.

Revenue Estimates

For the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $46.8M. There is a high estimate of $47.3M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $46M. Based on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $211.86M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $217.19M and the low estimate is $209.5M.