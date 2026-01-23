Metric Deep Dive: Understanding Burlington Stores Inc (BURL) Through its Ratios

In the quest to outshine the broader market, stock pickers diligently seek out stocks with the potential for superior performance. Making the right choices can significantly elevate your wealth.

After finishing at $310.78 in the prior trading day, Burlington Stores Inc (NYSE: BURL) closed at $299.94, down -3.49%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$3.49 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.95 million shares were traded. BURL stock price reached its highest trading level at $314.39 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $297.44.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of BURL by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.46 and its Current Ratio is at 1.21. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 3.89 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 3.61.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In the most recent recommendation for this company, Deutsche Bank on January 08, 2026, initiated with a Hold rating and assigned the stock a target price of $318.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jan 02 ’26 when Vecchio Jennifer sold 419 shares for $292.51 per share. The transaction valued at 122,561 led to the insider holds 62,913 shares of the business.

Vecchio Jennifer bought 419 shares of BURL for $120,354 on Jan 02 ’26. On Dec 01 ’25, another insider, Vecchio Jennifer, who serves as the Group President and CMO of the company, sold 419 shares for $247.62 each. As a result, the insider received 103,752 and left with 63,332 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, BURL now has a Market Capitalization of 18874327040 and an Enterprise Value of 24016093184. As of this moment, Burlington’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 34.44, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 26.84. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.50. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.69 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 12.36. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.147 whereas that against EBITDA is 20.956.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for BURL is 1.74, which has changed by 0.06467974 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.12692177 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, BURL has reached a high of $315.14, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $212.92. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 6.30%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 13.62%.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 1.01M shares per day over the past 3-months and 779200 shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 66.27M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 65.90M. Insiders hold about 0.55% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 103.64% stake in the company. Shares short for BURL as of 1767139200 were 2856225 with a Short Ratio of 2.84, compared to 1764288000 on 2580251. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2856225 and a Short% of Float of 5.7299999999999995.

Earnings Estimates

Investors are eagerly awaiting the insights provided by 17.0 analysts currently analyzing and rating the stock of Burlington Stores Inc (BURL).The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.79, with high estimates of $1.9 and low estimates of $1.59.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $10.09 and $9.19 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $9.76. EPS for the following year is $11.14, with 18.0 analysts recommending between $11.75 and $10.32.

Revenue Estimates

14 analysts predict $3.58B in revenue. The current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $3.65B to a low estimate of $3.51B. The current estimate, Burlington Stores Inc’s year-ago sales were $3.28BFor the next quarter, 14 analysts are estimating revenue of $2.75B. There is a high estimate of $2.78B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $2.69B.

A total of 15 analysts have provided revenue estimates for BURL’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $11.57B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $11.43B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $11.5B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $10.63BBased on 14 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $12.57B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $12.86B and the low estimate is $12.23B.