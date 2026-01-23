Financial Analysis: Metlife Inc (MET)’s Ratios Unveil Key Insights

The pursuit of outperformance leads many investors to carefully choose individual stocks. Picking the right ones can be a game-changer for growing your wealth.

As of close of business last night, Metlife Inc’s stock clocked out at $76.92, up 0.42% from its previous closing price of $76.6. In other words, the price has increased by $0.42 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2.64 million shares were traded. MET stock price reached its highest trading level at $77.27 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $76.202.

On December 16, 2025, Mizuho started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $101.

Piper Sandler Downgraded its Overweight to Neutral on September 19, 2025, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $84.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jan 09 ’26 when MetLife Separate Account SPI bought 562 shares for $79.78 per share.

Russell 1000 Value MetLife 401 bought 68 shares of MET for $5,556 on Dec 19 ’25. On Dec 19 ’25, another insider, Metlife 401(k) Plan Large cap, who serves as the Affiliate discretionary manage of the company, bought 359 shares for $81.71 each.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, MET now has a Market Capitalization of 51153801216 and an Enterprise Value of 69621948416. As of this moment, Metlife’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 14.48, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 7.82. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.74. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.70 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.76. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.968 whereas that against EBITDA is 12.253.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for MET is 0.76, which has changed by -0.10961294 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.12692177 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, MET has reached a high of $87.93, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $65.21. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -2.14%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -1.86%.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that MET traded 3.52M shares on average per day over the past three months and 3495920 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 660.72M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 549.02M. Insiders hold about 16.67% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 78.78% stake in the company. Shares short for MET as of 1767139200 were 8553459 with a Short Ratio of 2.43, compared to 1764288000 on 9306296. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 8553459 and a Short% of Float of 1.5599999999999998.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 2.225, MET has a forward annual dividend rate of 2.25. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.029046997. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.96. The current Payout Ratio is 36.26% for MET, which recently paid a dividend on 2025-11-04 with an ex-dividend date of 2026-02-03. Stock splits for the company last occurred on 2017-08-07 when the company split stock in a 1122:1000 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

. The current rating of Metlife Inc (MET) is the result of assessments by 14.0 analysts actively engaged in evaluating its market dynamics.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $2.21, with high estimates of $2.34 and low estimates of $2.06.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $8.75 and $8.6 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $8.69. EPS for the following year is $9.87, with 15.0 analysts recommending between $10.2 and $9.6.

Revenue Estimates

In. The current quarter, 4 analysts expect revenue to total $31.63B. It ranges from a high estimate of $33.72B to a low estimate of $30.48B. The current estimate, Metlife Inc’s year-ago sales were $19.74BFor the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $19.03B. There is a high estimate of $19.68B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $18.54B.

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for MET’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $88.37B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $83.22B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $85.47B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $73.05BBased on 8 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $77.88B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $81.51B and the low estimate is $74.66B.

