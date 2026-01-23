Ratio Revelations: Hershey Company (HSY)’s Financial Metrics in the Spotlight

For those aiming to surpass market returns, the art of stock picking is crucial. Making wise choices in stocks can greatly enhance your overall wealth.

Hershey Company (NYSE: HSY) closed the day trading at $190.65 down -2.76% from the previous closing price of $196.07. In other words, the price has decreased by -$2.76 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1.69 million shares were traded. HSY stock price reached its highest trading level at $196.16 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $190.58.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of HSY, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 33.24 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 21.00. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.83 and its Current Ratio is at 1.36. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.26 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.09.

On January 05, 2026, Wells Fargo Upgraded its rating to Equal Weight which previously was Underweight but kept the price unchanged to $182.

Morgan Stanley Upgraded its Equal-Weight to Overweight on December 15, 2025, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $211.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jan 20 ’26 when Voskuil Steven E sold 1,500 shares for $198.67 per share. The transaction valued at 298,005 led to the insider holds 52,319 shares of the business.

Voskuil Steven E bought 1,500 shares of HSY for $298,005 on Jan 20 ’26. On Jan 14 ’26, another insider, Buck Michele, who serves as the Former Officer of the company, bought 22,726 shares for $199.55 each.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, HSY now has a Market Capitalization of 38660980736 and an Enterprise Value of 43238387712. As of this moment, Hershey’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 28.52, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 27.16. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.37 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 8.47. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 3.763 whereas that against EBITDA is 17.645.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for HSY is 0.16, which has changed by 0.30097544 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.12692177 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, HSY has reached a high of $201.86, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $140.13. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 3.07%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 7.25%.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, HSY traded about 1.75M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, HSY traded about 2046530 shares per day. A total of 148.16M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 145.40M. Insiders hold about 28.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 63.27% stake in the company. Shares short for HSY as of 1767139200 were 10480809 with a Short Ratio of 5.99, compared to 1764288000 on 8706886. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 10480809 and a Short% of Float of 8.290000000000001.

Dividends & Splits

HSY’s forward annual dividend rate is 5.48, up from 5.48 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.027949201. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.27. The current Payout Ratio is 50.20% for HSY, which recently paid a dividend on 2025-11-17 with an ex-dividend date of 2025-11-17. Stock splits for the company last occurred on 2004-06-16 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The stock of Hershey Company (HSY) is currently being evaluated by 19.0 analysts who are actively contributing to its market rating.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.82, with high estimates of $2.1 and low estimates of $1.58.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $6.08 and $5.95 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $6.0. EPS for the following year is $7.03, with 23.0 analysts recommending between $7.71 and $6.5.

Revenue Estimates

15 analysts predict $2.97B in revenue. The current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $3.03B to a low estimate of $2.94B. The current estimate, Hershey Company’s year-ago sales were $2.89BFor the next quarter, 15 analysts are estimating revenue of $2.96B. There is a high estimate of $3.2B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $2.78B.

A total of 22 analysts have provided revenue estimates for HSY’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $11.63B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $11.54B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $11.58B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $11.2BBased on 22 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $11.99B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $12.36B and the low estimate is $11.79B.