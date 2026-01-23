Market Highlights: Blue Owl Technology Finance Corp (OTF) Ends on a High Note at 13.98

Investors seeking to outperform the market often focus on hand-picking stocks. Selecting the right ones has proven to be a key factor in boosting wealth.

The price of Blue Owl Technology Finance Corp (NYSE: OTF) closed at $13.98 in the last session, up 1.01% from day before closing price of $13.84. In other words, the price has increased by $1.01 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1.7 million shares were traded. OTF stock price reached its highest trading level at $14.04 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $13.81.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at OTF’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 16.48 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 6.56. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.27 and its Current Ratio is at 1.27. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.62 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.62.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In the most recent recommendation for this company, B. Riley Securities on December 16, 2025, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $15.

On December 08, 2025, Citizens JMP started tracking the stock assigning a Mkt Outperform rating and target price of $17.

On December 05, 2025, RBC Capital Mkts started tracking the stock assigning a Sector Perform rating and target price of $15.RBC Capital Mkts initiated its Sector Perform rating on December 05, 2025, with a $15 target price.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 20 ’25 when Bissonnette Erik bought 12,500 shares for $13.27 per share. The transaction valued at 165,824 led to the insider holds 156,525 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, OTF now has a Market Capitalization of 6551387648 and an Enterprise Value of 11120973824. As of this moment, Blue’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 8.02. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 6.68 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.81. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 11.216.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, OTF has reached a high of $21.47, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $12.84. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.19%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -3.63%.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, OTF traded on average about 1.14M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1379860 shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 466.46M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 393.60M. Insiders hold about 15.62% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 4.19% stake in the company. Shares short for OTF as of 1767139200 were 5404003 with a Short Ratio of 5.47, compared to 1764288000 on 4483114.

Earnings Estimates

. The current market rating for Blue Owl Technology Finance Corp (OTF) reflects the collective analysis of 7 analysts closely monitoring its performance.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.34, with high estimates of $0.36 and low estimates of $0.32.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.44 and $1.32 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.37. EPS for the following year is $1.35, with 8.0 analysts recommending between $1.5 and $1.27.

Revenue Estimates

For the next quarter, 6 analysts are estimating revenue of $342.27M. There is a high estimate of $381M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $328.33M. Based on 7 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.43B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.6B and the low estimate is $1.34B.