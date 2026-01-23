Daily Progress: Alcoa Corp (AA) Drop -1.14%, Closing at $63.14

Those determined to outshine the market strategically focus on the selection of individual stocks. Well-chosen stocks have the potential to substantially boost your wealth.

In the latest session, Alcoa Corp (NYSE: AA) closed at $63.14 down -1.14% from its previous closing price of $63.87. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.14 from its previous closing price. On the day, 8.74 million shares were traded. AA stock price reached its highest trading level at $65.0 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $62.385.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Alcoa Corp’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 10.08 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 28.84. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.87 and its Current Ratio is at 1.45. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.40 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.40.

On January 08, 2026, JP Morgan Downgraded its rating to Underweight which previously was Neutral but kept the price unchanged to $50.

On October 08, 2025, Wells Fargo started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $40.Wells Fargo initiated its Overweight rating on October 08, 2025, with a $40 target price.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, AA now has a Market Capitalization of 16350989312 and an Enterprise Value of 17532989440. As of this moment, Alcoa’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 14.10, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 12.36. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.30 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.58. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.363 whereas that against EBITDA is 8.578.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for AA is 1.89, which has changed by 0.70638525 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.12692177 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, AA has reached a high of $66.95, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $21.53. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 27.92%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 79.17%.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, AA has traded an average of 7.04M shares per day and 9514590 over the past ten days. A total of 258.96M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 257.86M. Insiders hold about 0.43% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 79.77% stake in the company. Shares short for AA as of 1767139200 were 7591654 with a Short Ratio of 1.08, compared to 1764288000 on 6936614. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 7591654 and a Short% of Float of 3.27.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for AA is 0.40, from 0.4 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.0062627215. The current Payout Ratio is 9.05% for AA, which recently paid a dividend on 2025-11-04 with an ex-dividend date of 2025-11-04. Stock splits for the company last occurred on 2016-11-01 when the company split stock in a 1000:801 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

A comprehensive evaluation of Alcoa Corp (AA) is underway, with the input of 3.0 analysts contributing to its current rating.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.21, with high estimates of $1.78 and low estimates of $0.88.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $6.31 and $3.0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $4.31. EPS for the following year is $4.9, with 7.0 analysts recommending between $6.45 and $3.51.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 4 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $3.32B this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $3.45B to a low estimate of $3.22B. The current estimate, Alcoa Corp’s year-ago sales were $3.37BFor the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $3.35B. There is a high estimate of $3.46B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $3.28B.

A total of 13 analysts have provided revenue estimates for AA’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $14.71B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $12.03B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $13.66B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $12.83BBased on 11 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $13.86B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $14.98B and the low estimate is $12.1B.

