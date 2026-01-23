Market Recap: APA Corporation (APA)’s Negative Momentum%, Closing at $25.55

Beyond market trends, investors looking for superior returns explore the world of stock picking. The right selections can be a powerful driver for wealth accumulation.

The closing price of APA Corporation (NASDAQ: APA) was $25.55 for the day, down -3.73% from the previous closing price of $26.54. In other words, the price has decreased by -$3.73 from its previous closing price. On the day, 7.28 million shares were traded. APA stock price reached its highest trading level at $26.09 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $25.17.

Ratios:

Our analysis of APA’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 19.08 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 4.76. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.63 and its Current Ratio is at 0.78. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.77 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.72.

On December 05, 2025, Johnson Rice Upgraded its rating to Accumulate which previously was Hold but kept the price unchanged to $40.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Apr 03 ’25 when Joung Chansoo bought 75,000 shares for $18.25 per share. The transaction valued at 1,368,615 led to the insider holds 140,285 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, APA now has a Market Capitalization of 9141443584 and an Enterprise Value of 14075799552. As of this moment, APA’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 6.15, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 10.61. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.94 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.52. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.501 whereas that against EBITDA is 2.414.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for APA is 0.74, which has changed by 0.13807893 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.12692177 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, APA has reached a high of $27.72, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $13.58. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 2.18%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 20.13%.

Shares Statistics:

APA traded an average of 6.35M shares per day over the past three months and 5821860 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 355.66M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 352.95M. Insiders hold about 6.14% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 92.55% stake in the company. Shares short for APA as of 1767139200 were 32786957 with a Short Ratio of 5.16, compared to 1764288000 on 32734342. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 32786957 and a Short% of Float of 10.5500005.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 1.0, APA has a forward annual dividend rate of 1.00. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.038037274. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.47. The current Payout Ratio is 43.91% for APA, which recently paid a dividend on 2026-01-22 with an ex-dividend date of 2026-01-22. Stock splits for the company last occurred on 2004-01-15 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The dynamic stock of APA Corporation (APA) is currently attracting attention from 23.0 analysts actively involved in rating its market status.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.59, with high estimates of $1.12 and low estimates of $0.22.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $3.97 and $3.29 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $3.56. EPS for the following year is $2.33, with 26.0 analysts recommending between $4.5 and $0.9.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in. The current quarter, according to 7 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $2.18B to a low estimate of $1.46B. The current estimate, APA Corporation’s year-ago sales were $2.5BFor the next quarter, 7 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.87B. There is a high estimate of $2.12B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.38B.

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for APA’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $9.42B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $8.71B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $9.06B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $9.74BBased on 8 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $7.62B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $8.61B and the low estimate is $5.82B.