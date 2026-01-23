Closing Strong: Sonoco Products Co (SON) Ends at $48.76, Up 1.14 from Last Close

In the pursuit of market outperformance, investors navigate the landscape of stock selection. The right picks can play a pivotal role in enhancing your wealth.

After finishing at $48.21 in the prior trading day, Sonoco Products Co (NYSE: SON) closed at $48.76, up 1.14%. In other words, the price has increased by $1.14 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.84 million shares were traded. SON stock price reached its highest trading level at $48.83 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $48.0901.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of SON by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 19.64 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 16.15. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.58 and its Current Ratio is at 0.92. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.65 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.22.

On January 05, 2026, BofA Securities Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Neutral but kept the price unchanged to $60.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Oct 28 ’25 when Haley John R bought 2,506 shares for $39.87 per share. The transaction valued at 99,914 led to the insider holds 23,310 shares of the business.

Joachimczyk Paul bought 20,500 shares of SON for $809,746 on Oct 29 ’25. The CFO now owns 20,500 shares after completing the transaction at $39.50 per share. On May 02 ’25, another insider, Haley John R, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 2,246 shares for $44.57 each. As a result, the insider paid 100,100 and bolstered with 20,804 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, SON now has a Market Capitalization of 4809345536 and an Enterprise Value of 10032791552. As of this moment, Sonoco’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 5026.80, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 8.18. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.84. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.68 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.46. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.41 whereas that against EBITDA is 8.165.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for SON is 0.52, which has changed by -0.005158901 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.12692177 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, SON has reached a high of $50.09, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $38.65. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 12.34%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 10.11%.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 1.14M shares per day over the past 3-months and 943230 shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 100.10M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 98.96M. Insiders hold about 1.14% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 82.89% stake in the company. Shares short for SON as of 1767139200 were 5554320 with a Short Ratio of 4.85, compared to 1764288000 on 5197814. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5554320 and a Short% of Float of 7.28.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, SON’s forward annual dividend rate was 2.1, compared to 2.11 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.043559425. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 3.57. The current Payout Ratio is 125.36% for SON, which recently paid a dividend on 2025-11-10 with an ex-dividend date of 2025-12-10. Stock splits for the company last occurred on 1998-05-13 when the company split stock in a 11:10 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Investors are keenly observing as 9.0 analysts analyze and rate. The current performance of Sonoco Products Co (SON) in the stock market.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.26, with high estimates of $1.37 and low estimates of $0.95.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $5.7 and $5.61 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $5.66. EPS for the following year is $5.96, with 10.0 analysts recommending between $6.1 and $5.75.

Revenue Estimates

9 analysts predict $1.76B in revenue. The current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.89B to a low estimate of $1.66B. The current estimate, Sonoco Products Co’s year-ago sales were $1.36BFor the next quarter, 9 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.73B. There is a high estimate of $1.78B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.67B.

A total of 9 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SON’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $7.84B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $7.45B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $7.61B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $5.31BBased on 9 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $7.46B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $7.65B and the low estimate is $7.23B.