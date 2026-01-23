Market Watch: D.R. Horton Inc (DHI)’s Noteworthy Drop%, Closing at $155.74

Investors aiming for above-average returns often turn to the practice of stock picking. Skillful choices in individual stocks can be a catalyst for substantial wealth growth.

As of close of business last night, D.R. Horton Inc’s stock clocked out at $155.74, down -1.50% from its previous closing price of $158.11. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.50 from its previous closing price. On the day, 4.0 million shares were traded. DHI stock price reached its highest trading level at $161.4218 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $155.52.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of DHI’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 17.82 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 13.08. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.98 and its Current Ratio is at 6.63. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.23 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.23.

On January 06, 2026, Wells Fargo Downgraded its rating to Equal Weight which previously was Overweight but kept the price unchanged to $155.

On December 02, 2025, BTIG Research started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $186.BTIG Research initiated its Buy rating on December 02, 2025, with a $186 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 05 ’25 when BUCHANAN MICHAEL R sold 1,000 shares for $180.74 per share. The transaction valued at 180,740 led to the insider holds 1,193 shares of the business.

Odom Aron M. sold 1,376 shares of DHI for $251,808 on Sep 05 ’25. The SVP, Controller and PAO now owns 6,457 shares after completing the transaction at $183.00 per share. On Sep 05 ’25, another insider, Auld David V, who serves as the Executive Chairman of the company, sold 30,000 shares for $182.21 each. As a result, the insider received 5,466,411 and left with 815,672 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, DHI now has a Market Capitalization of 45335846912 and an Enterprise Value of 48843067392. As of this moment, D.R.’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 14.14, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 12.52. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.54. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.36 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.89. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.457 whereas that against EBITDA is 10.936.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for DHI is 1.44, which has changed by 0.10628319 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.12692177 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, DHI has reached a high of $184.54, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $110.44. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 3.41%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 7.11%.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that DHI traded 3.19M shares on average per day over the past three months and 4474490 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 290.50M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 260.81M. Insiders hold about 10.70% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 88.69% stake in the company. Shares short for DHI as of 1767139200 were 15290662 with a Short Ratio of 4.79, compared to 1764288000 on 12027706. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 15290662 and a Short% of Float of 6.83.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 1.65, DHI has a forward annual dividend rate of 1.65. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.010435772. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 0.94. The current Payout Ratio is 13.83% for DHI, which recently paid a dividend on 2025-11-13 with an ex-dividend date of 2026-02-05. Stock splits for the company last occurred on 2005-03-17 when the company split stock in a 4:3 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The market rating for D.R. Horton Inc (DHI) is a result of the insights provided by 12.0 analysts actively involved in the assessment.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $2.96, with high estimates of $3.26 and low estimates of $2.57.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $11.72 and $9.94 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $10.68. EPS for the following year is $12.47, with 14.0 analysts recommending between $14.47 and $10.6.

Revenue Estimates

In. The current quarter, 10 analysts expect revenue to total $7.66B. It ranges from a high estimate of $7.84B to a low estimate of $7.51B. The current estimate, D.R. Horton Inc’s year-ago sales were $7.73BFor the next quarter, 10 analysts are estimating revenue of $9.24B. There is a high estimate of $9.76B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $8.71B.

A total of 13 analysts have provided revenue estimates for DHI’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $34.74B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $32.94B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $34.08B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $34.25BBased on 12 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $36.27B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $39.45B and the low estimate is $32.59B.