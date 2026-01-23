Market Resilience: Immunovant Inc (IMVT) Finishes Strong at 26.18, Up 0.61

Those aspiring to outpace the market meticulously engage in the process of selecting individual stocks. Strategic choices can be instrumental in accelerating your wealth.

Immunovant Inc (NASDAQ: IMVT) closed the day trading at $26.18 up 0.61% from the previous closing price of $26.02. In other words, the price has increased by $0.61 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1.65 million shares were traded. IMVT stock price reached its highest trading level at $26.555 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $25.85.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of IMVT, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 9.07 and its Current Ratio is at 9.07. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

On October 14, 2025, Truist started tracking the stock assigning a Hold rating and target price of $16.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jan 07 ’26 when Stout Jay S sold 1,203 shares for $26.53 per share. The transaction valued at 31,914 led to the insider holds 199,611 shares of the business.

Van Tuyl Christopher sold 10,813 shares of IMVT for $290,943 on Dec 18 ’25. The Chief Legal Officer now owns 149,930 shares after completing the transaction at $26.91 per share. On Dec 12 ’25, another insider, Roivant Sciences Ltd., who serves as the Director of the company, bought 16,666,666 shares for $21.00 each. As a result, the insider paid 349,999,986 and bolstered with 113,317,007 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, IMVT now has a Market Capitalization of 5274655744 and an Enterprise Value of 4066869504.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for IMVT is 0.54, which has changed by 0.12885034 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.12692177 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, IMVT has reached a high of $27.80, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $12.72. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 5.24%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 41.34%.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, IMVT traded about 1.77M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, IMVT traded about 1549200 shares per day. A total of 174.53M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 83.65M. Insiders hold about 58.48% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 47.79% stake in the company. Shares short for IMVT as of 1767139200 were 16135139 with a Short Ratio of 9.13, compared to 1764288000 on 15067824. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 16135139 and a Short% of Float of 18.56.

Earnings Estimates

Currently, 9.0 analysts are dedicated to thoroughly evaluating and rating the performance of Immunovant Inc (IMVT) in the stock market.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.7, with high estimates of -$0.57 and low estimates of -$0.79.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$2.33 and -$3.34 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$2.93. EPS for the following year is -$3.0, with 11.0 analysts recommending between -$1.96 and -$3.98.