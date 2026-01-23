Gaining Ground: Zoetis Inc (ZTS) Closes Lower at 124.4, Down -0.54

Beyond market averages, investors seeking exceptional growth focus on the art of stock selection. The right picks can significantly contribute to the expansion of your wealth.

The price of Zoetis Inc (NYSE: ZTS) closed at $124.4 in the last session, down -0.54% from day before closing price of $125.08. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.54 from its previous closing price. On the day, 4.72 million shares were traded. ZTS stock price reached its highest trading level at $126.47 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $123.73.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at ZTS’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 26.31 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 24.47. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.28 and its Current Ratio is at 3.64. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.35 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.35.

On December 15, 2025, BofA Securities Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Buy but kept the price unchanged to $135.

On December 09, 2025, Barclays started tracking the stock assigning a Equal Weight rating and target price of $136.Barclays initiated its Equal Weight rating on December 09, 2025, with a $136 target price.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 03 ’25 when Lagano Roxanne sold 652 shares for $170.00 per share. The transaction valued at 110,840 led to the insider holds 15,129 shares of the business.

Lagano Roxanne bought 652 shares of ZTS for $110,840 on Jun 03 ’25. On Mar 11 ’25, another insider, Reed Willie M, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 1,210 shares for $166.14 each.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ZTS now has a Market Capitalization of 55132024832 and an Enterprise Value of 60028235776. As of this moment, Zoetis’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 20.96, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 18.29. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.37. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 5.83 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 10.17. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 6.388 whereas that against EBITDA is 15.041.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for ZTS is 0.96, which has changed by -0.25816977 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.12692177 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, ZTS has reached a high of $177.40, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $115.25. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.06%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -14.14%.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, ZTS traded on average about 5.14M shares per day over the past 3-months and 4818120 shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 441.46M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 439.89M. Insiders hold about 0.18% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 99.23% stake in the company. Shares short for ZTS as of 1767139200 were 13742200 with a Short Ratio of 2.67, compared to 1764288000 on 9178700. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 13742200 and a Short% of Float of 3.1199999999999997.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for ZTS is 2.03, which was 1.932 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.015446114. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 0.84.

Earnings Estimates

The stock of Zoetis Inc (ZTS) is currently in the spotlight, with 16.0 analysts actively rating and assessing its market standing.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.58, with high estimates of $1.64 and low estimates of $1.51.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $6.38 and $6.31 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $6.34. EPS for the following year is $6.79, with 20.0 analysts recommending between $6.97 and $6.43.

Revenue Estimates

According to 13 analysts,. The current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $2.36B. It ranges from a high estimate of $2.39B to a low estimate of $2.34B. The current estimate, Zoetis Inc’s year-ago sales were $2.32BFor the next quarter, 13 analysts are estimating revenue of $2.32B. There is a high estimate of $2.36B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $2.27B.

A total of 16 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ZTS’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $9.47B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $9.42B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $9.44B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $9.26BBased on 17 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $9.92B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $10.13B and the low estimate is $9.74B.