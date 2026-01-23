Market Update: Ideaya Biosciences Inc (IDYA) Sees Positive Movement%, Closing at $36.2

Investors on the quest for market-beating returns often employ the strategy of stock picking. Making informed choices in stocks can greatly amplify your wealth.

In the latest session, Ideaya Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ: IDYA) closed at $36.2 up 0.53% from its previous closing price of $36.01. In other words, the price has increased by $0.53 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.76 million shares were traded. IDYA stock price reached its highest trading level at $36.705 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $35.6.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Ideaya Biosciences Inc’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 12.44 and its Current Ratio is at 12.44. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.02 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.02.

On September 18, 2025, Guggenheim started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $50.Guggenheim initiated its Buy rating on September 18, 2025, with a $50 target price.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, IDYA now has a Market Capitalization of 3173523968 and an Enterprise Value of 2413874944. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 14.77 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.91. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 11.236 whereas that against EBITDA is -11.699.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for IDYA is 0.10, which has changed by 0.52455544 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.12692177 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, IDYA has reached a high of $39.28, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $13.45. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 4.52%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 38.64%.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, IDYA has traded an average of 953.97K shares per day and 943350 over the past ten days. A total of 87.67M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 83.79M. Insiders hold about 4.42% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 103.21% stake in the company. Shares short for IDYA as of 1767139200 were 8247135 with a Short Ratio of 8.65, compared to 1764288000 on 7717025. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 8247135 and a Short% of Float of 11.1.

Earnings Estimates

Ideaya Biosciences Inc (IDYA) is currently under the scrutiny of 17.0 analysts, each contributing to the ongoing evaluation of its stock.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.94, with high estimates of -$0.74 and low estimates of -$1.07.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.75 and -$1.48 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.25. EPS for the following year is -$3.58, with 17.0 analysts recommending between -$2.31 and -$4.63.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 17 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $5.95M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $22.2M to a low estimate of -$1.6M. The current estimate, Ideaya Biosciences Inc’s year-ago sales were $7M

A total of 18 analysts have provided revenue estimates for IDYA’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $275M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $207.8M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $217.27M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $7M