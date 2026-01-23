Upward Trajectory: Zymeworks BC Inc (ZYME) Posts a Slidee%, Closing at $23.55

For those desiring to outshine the market, the strategic selection of individual stocks is paramount. Well-chosen stocks have the potential to substantially boost your wealth.

The closing price of Zymeworks BC Inc (NASDAQ: ZYME) was $23.55 for the day, down -1.67% from the previous closing price of $23.95. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.67 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.59 million shares were traded. ZYME stock price reached its highest trading level at $24.31 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $23.5.

Ratios:

Our analysis of ZYME’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 6.94 and its Current Ratio is at 6.94. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.06 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.05.

On December 03, 2025, Citizens JMP started tracking the stock assigning a Mkt Outperform rating and target price of $32.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jan 12 ’26 when Hollywood Mark sold 6,120 shares for $22.67 per share. The transaction valued at 138,762 led to the insider holds 132,913 shares of the business.

Smith Jeffrey T L sold 9,310 shares of ZYME for $211,090 on Jan 12 ’26. The EVP & Chief Medical Officer now owns 26,708 shares after completing the transaction at $22.67 per share. On Jan 12 ’26, another insider, Moore Paul Andrew, who serves as the Chief Scientific Officer of the company, sold 9,560 shares for $22.67 each. As a result, the insider received 216,759 and left with 48,497 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ZYME now has a Market Capitalization of 1783568256 and an Enterprise Value of 1529371392. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.71. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 13.20 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 5.57. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 11.372 whereas that against EBITDA is -25.083.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for ZYME is 1.25, which has changed by 0.6415353 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.12692177 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, ZYME has reached a high of $28.49, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $9.03. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -4.41%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 40.95%.

Shares Statistics:

ZYME traded an average of 1.23M shares per day over the past three months and 1076510 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 75.14M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 72.59M. Insiders hold about 3.74% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 100.00% stake in the company. Shares short for ZYME as of 1767139200 were 3603765 with a Short Ratio of 2.93, compared to 1764288000 on 5609170. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3603765 and a Short% of Float of 7.06.

Earnings Estimates

. The current assessment of Zymeworks BC Inc (ZYME) involves the perspectives of 10.0 analysts closely monitoring its market dynamics.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.09, with high estimates of $0.55 and low estimates of -$0.41.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.13 and -$1.25 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.87. EPS for the following year is $0.33, with 11.0 analysts recommending between $3.77 and -$1.52.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in. The current quarter, according to 10 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $59M to a low estimate of $1.2M. The current estimate, Zymeworks BC Inc’s year-ago sales were $31.03MFor the next quarter, 10 analysts are estimating revenue of $24.2M. There is a high estimate of $29.8M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $14.58M.

A total of 12 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ZYME’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $162.09M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $104.5M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $122.84M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $76.3MBased on 12 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $258.05M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $502.5M and the low estimate is $96.08M.

