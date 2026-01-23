Stock Market Recap: Loews Corp (L) Concludes at 102.4, a 0.02 Surge/Decline

In the journey to outperform the market, investors delve into the art of stock selection. Choosing the right stocks can be a powerful driver for wealth accumulation.

After finishing at $102.38 in the prior trading day, Loews Corp (NYSE: L) closed at $102.4, up 0.02%. In other words, the price has increased by $0.02 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.69 million shares were traded. L stock price reached its highest trading level at $102.46 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $101.49.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of L by taking a closer look at its different ratios. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.52 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.46.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In the most recent recommendation for this company, Deutsche Bank on November 02, 2016, Reiterated its Hold rating but revised its target price to $43 from $42 previously.

On August 06, 2015, Deutsche Bank reiterated its Hold rating and also upped its target price recommendation from $48 to $44.

Deutsche Bank Downgraded its Buy to Hold on March 24, 2014, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $53 to $51.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 15 ’25 when TISCH ANDREW H sold 50,000 shares for $105.07 per share. The transaction valued at 5,253,500 led to the insider holds 12,909,642 shares of the business.

SCOTT RICHARD WALDO sold 1,000 shares of L for $104,740 on Dec 11 ’25. The SVP & Chief Investment Officer now owns 32,901 shares after completing the transaction at $104.74 per share. On Dec 11 ’25, another insider, RICHARD W SCOTT, who serves as the Officer of the company, bought 1,000 shares for $104.74 each.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, L now has a Market Capitalization of 21240463360 and an Enterprise Value of 25105940480. As of this moment, Loews’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 14.86. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.16 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.16. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.374 whereas that against EBITDA is 8.622.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for L is 0.61, which has changed by 0.20617342 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.12692177 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, L has reached a high of $109.06, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $78.98. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -2.43%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 6.69%.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 788.16K shares per day over the past 3-months and 768690 shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 206.95M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 169.67M. Insiders hold about 17.90% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 59.88% stake in the company. Shares short for L as of 1767139200 were 3037328 with a Short Ratio of 3.85, compared to 1764288000 on 2123683. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3037328 and a Short% of Float of 1.82.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, L’s forward annual dividend rate was 0.25, compared to 0.25 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.0024418833. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 0.38. The current Payout Ratio is 3.90% for L, which recently paid a dividend on 2025-11-26 with an ex-dividend date of 2025-11-26. Stock splits for the company last occurred on 2006-05-09 when the company split stock in a 3:1 ratio.

