Analytical Overview: Smurfit WestRock plc (SW)’s Ratios Tell a Financial Story

Beyond market trends, investors keen on maximizing returns delve into the world of stock picking. The right selections can be instrumental in catapulting your wealth.

As of close of business last night, Smurfit WestRock plc’s stock clocked out at $41.78, down -0.36% from its previous closing price of $41.93. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.36 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3.6 million shares were traded. SW stock price reached its highest trading level at $42.455 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $41.71.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of SW’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 25.56 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 26.24. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.97 and its Current Ratio is at 1.48. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.77 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.72.

On September 15, 2025, UBS started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $60.UBS initiated its Buy rating on September 15, 2025, with a $60 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 06 ’25 when Finan Irial bought 15,180 shares for $39.21 per share. The transaction valued at 595,182 led to the insider holds 54,893 shares of the business.

Henao Alvaro sold 4,000 shares of SW for $215,604 on Feb 24 ’25. The insider now owns 44,361 shares after completing the transaction at $53.90 per share. On Feb 24 ’25, another insider, Henao Alvaro, who serves as the Officer of the company, bought 4,000 shares for $53.90 each.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, SW now has a Market Capitalization of 21816944640 and an Enterprise Value of 35042377728. As of this moment, Smurfit’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 29.34, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 14.32. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.23. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.70 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.18. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.125 whereas that against EBITDA is 7.861.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for SW is 0.99, which has changed by -0.2515173 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.12692177 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, SW has reached a high of $56.05, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $32.73. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 10.49%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -0.50%.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that SW traded 5.32M shares on average per day over the past three months and 5195820 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 522.17M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 519.75M. Insiders hold about 0.47% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 95.98% stake in the company. Shares short for SW as of 1767139200 were 22339889 with a Short Ratio of 4.20, compared to 1764288000 on 21852949. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 22339889 and a Short% of Float of 5.06.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 1.595, SW has a forward annual dividend rate of 1.72. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.03803959. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 3.53.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 6.0 analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.56, with high estimates of $0.67 and low estimates of $0.46. Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.6 and $2.22 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.43. EPS for the following year is $3.0, with 10.0 analysts recommending between $3.5 and $2.5.

Revenue Estimates

In. The current quarter, 9 analysts expect revenue to total $7.63B. It ranges from a high estimate of $8.04B to a low estimate of $7.18B. The current estimate, Smurfit WestRock plc’s year-ago sales were $7.54BFor the next quarter, 9 analysts are estimating revenue of $7.77B. There is a high estimate of $8.06B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $7.55B.

A total of 15 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SW’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $31.66B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $30.78B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $31.23B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $21.11BBased on 15 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $31.87B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $33.68B and the low estimate is $30.47B.