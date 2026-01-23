Ratios Reveal: Breaking Down Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc (RYTM)’s Financial Health

The pursuit of market outperformance leads investors to the practice of hand-picking stocks. Skillful choices can be a catalyst for significant wealth enhancement.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: RYTM) closed the day trading at $108.36 up 2.27% from the previous closing price of $105.95. In other words, the price has increased by $2.27 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.56 million shares were traded. RYTM stock price reached its highest trading level at $109.02 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $101.4652.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of RYTM, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 4.53 and its Current Ratio is at 4.75. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.75 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.71.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In the most recent recommendation for this company, Citigroup on November 25, 2025, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $136.

On July 10, 2025, Goldman started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $97.Goldman initiated its Buy rating on July 10, 2025, with a $97 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 11 ’25 when Cramer Pamela J. sold 3,350 shares for $111.00 per share. The transaction valued at 371,850 led to the insider holds 20,814 shares of the business.

PAMELA CRAMER bought 3,350 shares of RYTM for $350,980 on Dec 11 ’25. On Nov 20 ’25, another insider, Cramer Pamela J., who serves as the Chief Human Resources Officer of the company, sold 3,350 shares for $105.00 each. As a result, the insider received 351,750 and left with 20,814 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, RYTM now has a Market Capitalization of 7231519232 and an Enterprise Value of 7075437056. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 41.48 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 48.56. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 40.586 whereas that against EBITDA is -38.295.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for RYTM is 2.01, which has changed by 0.83367944 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.12692177 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, RYTM has reached a high of $122.20, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $45.90. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 2.54%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 21.86%.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, RYTM traded about 770.54K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, RYTM traded about 621940 shares per day. A total of 66.68M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 62.33M. Insiders hold about 6.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 105.07% stake in the company. Shares short for RYTM as of 1767139200 were 6200378 with a Short Ratio of 8.05, compared to 1764288000 on 5518605. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 6200378 and a Short% of Float of 11.8999995.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 11.0 different market analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.76, with high estimates of -$0.36 and low estimates of -$1.03.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$2.22 and -$3.34 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$3.08. EPS for the following year is -$2.62, with 11.0 analysts recommending between -$1.13 and -$3.65.

Revenue Estimates

14 analysts predict $55.98M in revenue. The current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $57.5M to a low estimate of $52.8M. The current estimate, Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc’s year-ago sales were $41.83MFor the next quarter, 14 analysts are estimating revenue of $58.46M. There is a high estimate of $64.8M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $51M.

A total of 15 analysts have provided revenue estimates for RYTM’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $194M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $185.3M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $188.53M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $130.13MBased on 15 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $294.45M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $330.48M and the low estimate is $260.38M.