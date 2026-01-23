Financial Metrics Unveiled: Omnicom Group, Inc (OMC)’s Key Ratios in the Spotlight

Kiel Thompson

Companies

Investors with the goal of beating the broader market often turn to stock selection. Strategic choices in individual stocks can have a profound impact on your wealth.

The price of Omnicom Group, Inc (NYSE: OMC) closed at $79.24 in the last session, up 0.84% from day before closing price of $78.58. In other words, the price has increased by $0.84 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2.58 million shares were traded. OMC stock price reached its highest trading level at $79.71 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $78.47.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at OMC’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 7.32 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 14.94. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.92 and its Current Ratio is at 0.92. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.53 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.22.

Wells Fargo Upgraded its Equal Weight to Overweight on September 23, 2025, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $91.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 30 ’25 when RICE LINDA JOHNSON sold 1,639 shares for $73.65 per share. The transaction valued at 120,712 led to the insider holds 10,586 shares of the business.

RICE LINDA JOHNSON bought 1,639 shares of OMC for $120,712 on May 30 ’25.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, OMC now has a Market Capitalization of 25145958400 and an Enterprise Value of 19857018880. As of this moment, Omnicom’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 11.70, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 7.92. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.61. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.55 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.30. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.236 whereas that against EBITDA is 7.692.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for OMC is 0.76, which has changed by -0.092190385 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.12692177 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, OMC has reached a high of $89.35, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $68.37. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 3.23%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 4.93%.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, OMC traded on average about 4.57M shares per day over the past 3-months and 3426910 shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 314.60M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 312.13M. Insiders hold about 0.79% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 73.73% stake in the company. Shares short for OMC as of 1767139200 were 21575411 with a Short Ratio of 4.72, compared to 1764288000 on 30206990. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 21575411 and a Short% of Float of 6.909999999999999.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for OMC is 2.90, which was 2.8 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.035632476. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 3.47. The current Payout Ratio is 37.56% for OMC, which recently paid a dividend on 2025-12-19 with an ex-dividend date of 2025-12-19. Stock splits for the company last occurred on 2007-06-26 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 1.0 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.78, with high estimates of $1.86 and low estimates of $1.68.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $8.65 and $7.71 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $8.32. EPS for the following year is $9.87, with 8.0 analysts recommending between $10.92 and $9.18.

Revenue Estimates

According to 2 analysts,. The current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $6.11B. It ranges from a high estimate of $7.75B to a low estimate of $4.47B. The current estimate, Omnicom Group, Inc’s year-ago sales were $4.32BFor the next quarter, 2 analysts are estimating revenue of $5.89B. There is a high estimate of $5.89B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $5.89B.

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for OMC’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $26.84B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $26.84B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $26.84B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $15.69BBased on 7 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $26.33B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $27.49B and the low estimate is $25.56B.

DwinneX
Powered by  GDPR Cookie Compliance
Privacy Overview

This website uses cookies so that we can provide you with the best user experience possible. Cookie information is stored in your browser and performs functions such as recognising you when you return to our website and helping our team to understand which sections of the website you find most interesting and useful.