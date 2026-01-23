Financial Metrics Unveiled: Omnicom Group, Inc (OMC)’s Key Ratios in the Spotlight

Investors with the goal of beating the broader market often turn to stock selection. Strategic choices in individual stocks can have a profound impact on your wealth.

The price of Omnicom Group, Inc (NYSE: OMC) closed at $79.24 in the last session, up 0.84% from day before closing price of $78.58. In other words, the price has increased by $0.84 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2.58 million shares were traded. OMC stock price reached its highest trading level at $79.71 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $78.47.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at OMC’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 7.32 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 14.94. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.92 and its Current Ratio is at 0.92. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.53 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.22.

Wells Fargo Upgraded its Equal Weight to Overweight on September 23, 2025, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $91.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 30 ’25 when RICE LINDA JOHNSON sold 1,639 shares for $73.65 per share. The transaction valued at 120,712 led to the insider holds 10,586 shares of the business.

RICE LINDA JOHNSON bought 1,639 shares of OMC for $120,712 on May 30 ’25.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, OMC now has a Market Capitalization of 25145958400 and an Enterprise Value of 19857018880. As of this moment, Omnicom’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 11.70, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 7.92. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.61. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.55 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.30. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.236 whereas that against EBITDA is 7.692.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for OMC is 0.76, which has changed by -0.092190385 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.12692177 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, OMC has reached a high of $89.35, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $68.37. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 3.23%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 4.93%.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, OMC traded on average about 4.57M shares per day over the past 3-months and 3426910 shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 314.60M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 312.13M. Insiders hold about 0.79% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 73.73% stake in the company. Shares short for OMC as of 1767139200 were 21575411 with a Short Ratio of 4.72, compared to 1764288000 on 30206990. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 21575411 and a Short% of Float of 6.909999999999999.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for OMC is 2.90, which was 2.8 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.035632476. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 3.47. The current Payout Ratio is 37.56% for OMC, which recently paid a dividend on 2025-12-19 with an ex-dividend date of 2025-12-19. Stock splits for the company last occurred on 2007-06-26 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 1.0 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.78, with high estimates of $1.86 and low estimates of $1.68.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $8.65 and $7.71 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $8.32. EPS for the following year is $9.87, with 8.0 analysts recommending between $10.92 and $9.18.

Revenue Estimates

According to 2 analysts,. The current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $6.11B. It ranges from a high estimate of $7.75B to a low estimate of $4.47B. The current estimate, Omnicom Group, Inc’s year-ago sales were $4.32BFor the next quarter, 2 analysts are estimating revenue of $5.89B. There is a high estimate of $5.89B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $5.89B.

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for OMC’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $26.84B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $26.84B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $26.84B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $15.69BBased on 7 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $26.33B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $27.49B and the low estimate is $25.56B.