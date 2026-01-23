Balance Sheet Insights: Brandywine Realty Trust (BDN)’s Debt-to-Equity and Long-Term Debt/Eq Ratios

Those aiming for above-average market returns often engage in the meticulous process of stock picking. Choosing the right stocks can make a substantial difference in your wealth.

In the latest session, Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) closed at $3.03 down -2.57% from its previous closing price of $3.11. In other words, the price has decreased by -$2.57 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3.33 million shares were traded. BDN stock price reached its highest trading level at $3.1587 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $3.01.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Brandywine Realty Trust’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 6.90 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 4.09. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.93 and its Current Ratio is at 1.93. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 2.73 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 2.73.

Truist Downgraded its Buy to Hold on September 16, 2025, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $4.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 10 ’25 when SWEENEY GERARD H bought 88,500 shares for $3.38 per share. The transaction valued at 298,882 led to the insider holds 3,042,210 shares of the business.

DIGGS JAMES C sold 23,190 shares of BDN for $80,469 on Oct 30 ’25. The Director now owns 128,672 shares after completing the transaction at $3.47 per share. On Jun 09 ’25, another insider, DesRoches Reginald, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 15,000 shares for $4.55 each. As a result, the insider received 68,250 and left with 84,466 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, BDN now has a Market Capitalization of 526308096 and an Enterprise Value of 2750912000. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.09 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.63. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 6.817 whereas that against EBITDA is 18.0.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for BDN is 1.27, which has changed by -0.41869158 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.12692177 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, BDN has reached a high of $5.56, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.83. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -3.47%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -21.24%.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, BDN has traded an average of 4.33M shares per day and 3477380 over the past ten days. A total of 173.70M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 167.56M. Insiders hold about 3.54% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 86.06% stake in the company. Shares short for BDN as of 1767139200 were 17288333 with a Short Ratio of 3.99, compared to 1764288000 on 14328946. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 17288333 and a Short% of Float of 15.950000000000001.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for BDN is 0.46, from 0.53 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.17041801. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 11.49.

