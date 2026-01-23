Quarterly Snapshot: Quick and Current Ratios for Jaguar Health Inc (JAGX)

Seeking to outpace the market, investors engage in the art of selecting individual stocks. The right picks can play a pivotal role in boosting your wealth.

The closing price of Jaguar Health Inc (NASDAQ: JAGX) was $0.73 for the day, down -9.78% from the previous closing price of $0.81. In other words, the price has decreased by -$9.78 from its previous closing price. On the day, 6.03 million shares were traded. JAGX stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.99 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.69.

Ratios:

Our analysis of JAGX’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.52 and its Current Ratio is at 0.81. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 5.67 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.52.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In the most recent recommendation for this company, Cantor Fitzgerald on July 07, 2021, initiated with a Overweight rating and assigned the stock a target price of $5.

On July 11, 2017, Rodman & Renshaw started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $2.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, JAGX now has a Market Capitalization of 3048361 and an Enterprise Value of 32317162. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.23 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.86. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.742 whereas that against EBITDA is -1.046.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for JAGX is 0.11, which has changed by -0.9623283 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.12692177 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, JAGX has reached a high of $25.75, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.64. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -38.76%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -75.26%.

Shares Statistics:

JAGX traded an average of 3.48M shares per day over the past three months and 20408860 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 3.69M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 2.01M. Insiders hold about 46.21% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 2.55% stake in the company. Shares short for JAGX as of 1767139200 were 277020 with a Short Ratio of 0.08, compared to 1764288000 on 74987. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 277020 and a Short% of Float of 8.1199996.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 1.0 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$2.04, with high estimates of -$2.04 and low estimates of -$2.04.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$23.81 and -$23.81 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$23.81. EPS for the following year is -$5.68, with 1.0 analysts recommending between -$5.68 and -$5.68.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in. The current quarter, according to 1 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $4.21M to a low estimate of $4.21M. The current estimate, Jaguar Health Inc’s year-ago sales were $3.51MFor the next quarter, 1 analysts are estimating revenue of $3.67M. There is a high estimate of $3.67M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $3.67M.

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for JAGX’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $12.56M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $12.56M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $12.56M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $11.69MBased on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $26.55M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $34.87M and the low estimate is $18.23M.