Ratio Analysis: Unpacking IREN Ltd (IREN)’s Price-to-Cash and Price-to-Free Cash Flow

Beyond market averages, investors looking for exceptional returns turn to stock picking. Skillful choices in individual stocks have the power to substantially increase your wealth.

After finishing at $53.48 in the prior trading day, IREN Ltd (NASDAQ: IREN) closed at $52.26, down -2.28%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$2.28 from its previous closing price. On the day, 32.74 million shares were traded. IREN stock price reached its highest trading level at $56.6884 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $51.83.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of IREN by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 5.52 and its Current Ratio is at 5.52. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.34 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.34.

On December 18, 2025, Goldman started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $39.

On November 19, 2025, Citizens JMP started tracking the stock assigning a Mkt Outperform rating and target price of $80.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 11 ’25 when Roberts Daniel John sold 1,000,000 shares for $33.13 per share. The transaction valued at 33,131,000 led to the insider holds 13,989,696 shares of the business.

William Roberts bought 1,000,000 shares of IREN for $33,131,000 on Sep 11 ’25. On Sep 11 ’25, another insider, Roberts William Gregory, who serves as the Co-Chief Executive Officer of the company, sold 1,000,000 shares for $33.13 each. As a result, the insider received 33,131,000 and left with 13,989,696 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, IREN now has a Market Capitalization of 17159136256 and an Enterprise Value of 14747275264. As of this moment, IREN’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 26.65, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 186.36. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.91. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 24.98 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 5.14. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 21.418 whereas that against EBITDA is 63.532.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for IREN is 4.25, which has changed by 3.0150151 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.12692177 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, IREN has reached a high of $76.87, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $5.12. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 13.82%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 73.27%.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 38.01M shares per day over the past 3-months and 43102100 shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 327.76M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 295.20M. Insiders hold about 9.94% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 44.16% stake in the company. Shares short for IREN as of 1767139200 were 50009607 with a Short Ratio of 1.32, compared to 1764288000 on 54528802. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 50009607 and a Short% of Float of 15.78.

Earnings Estimates

. The current rating of IREN Ltd (IREN) reflects the combined expertise of 2.0 analysts actively engaged in assessing its market performance.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.03, with high estimates of $0.15 and low estimates of -$0.21.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.3 and $0.79 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.04. EPS for the following year is $1.06, with 10.0 analysts recommending between $3.29 and $0.23.

Revenue Estimates

12 analysts predict $227.33M in revenue. The current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $255.59M to a low estimate of $198.19M. The current estimate, IREN Ltd’s year-ago sales were $119.59MFor the next quarter, 12 analysts are estimating revenue of $280.94M. There is a high estimate of $347M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $213.7M.

A total of 13 analysts have provided revenue estimates for IREN’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.29B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $881.5M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.15B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $510.4MBased on 13 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.74B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $3.71B and the low estimate is $878.1M.