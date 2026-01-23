ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc (ARR)’s Ratio Roundup: Key Metrics for Trailing Twelve Months

In the quest to outshine the broader market, stock pickers diligently seek out stocks with the potential for superior performance. Making the right choices can significantly elevate your wealth.

As of close of business last night, ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc’s stock clocked out at $18.44, down -0.05% from its previous closing price of $18.45. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.05 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2.38 million shares were traded. ARR stock price reached its highest trading level at $18.605 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $18.41.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of ARR’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 6.69 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 11.52. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.12 and its Current Ratio is at 1.12. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 7.78 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In the most recent recommendation for this company, Compass Point on December 15, 2025, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $18.50.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jan 06 ’26 when Hain Robert C sold 6,833 shares for $18.06 per share. The transaction valued at 123,435 led to the insider holds 1,010 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ARR now has a Market Capitalization of 2075707776 and an Enterprise Value of 17230571520. As of this moment, ARMOUR’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 398.27, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 5.73. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.81 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.97. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 147.525.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for ARR is 1.44, which has changed by -0.0032414794 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.12692177 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, ARR has reached a high of $19.31, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $13.18. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 5.52%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 13.32%.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that ARR traded 3.26M shares on average per day over the past three months and 4913760 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 111.90M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 111.60M. Insiders hold about 0.27% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 59.31% stake in the company. Shares short for ARR as of 1767139200 were 10312027 with a Short Ratio of 3.16, compared to 1764288000 on 9789360. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 10312027 and a Short% of Float of 9.99.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 2.88, ARR has a forward annual dividend rate of 2.88. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.15609756. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 17.86.

Earnings Estimates

The dynamic stock of ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc (ARR) is currently being evaluated by a team of 7.0 analysts, each contributing to its current rating.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.76, with high estimates of $0.79 and low estimates of $0.72.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $3.44 and $3.05 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $3.14. EPS for the following year is $3.13, with 6.0 analysts recommending between $3.27 and $2.83.

Revenue Estimates

In. The current quarter, 3 analysts expect revenue to total $62.34M. It ranges from a high estimate of $101.8M to a low estimate of $42.6M. The current estimate, ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc’s year-ago sales were $12.7MFor the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $73.42M. There is a high estimate of $104.7M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $43.17M.

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ARR’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $209.8M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $150.58M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $170.33M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $26.8MBased on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $309.95M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $431.9M and the low estimate is $190.26M.